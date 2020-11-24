1. Why do you do what you do?

I would say the main reason is that I love music. Another reason is having the chance to play my own music to the crowd, seeing how they react on the dance floor, and applying this knowledge to my future track. Meeting new people every week is another reason I really love being an artist. Music always brings people together and it does not matter what color you are or where you are from.

2. What do you think of the music entertainment industry?

The music entertainment industry has a lot of uncertainty and can be quite difficult to establish a career in. When it comes to Asia, most of their countries have a crazy nightlife with their clubs being open pretty much every day. This gives Asian DJs an opportunity to work most days in a week, however, in Australia and a number of countries most clubs are only open on weekends. This makes it a lot more difficult to make a living out of DJing. Most of the festivals, events, and club promoters come and go, so you have to make sure you are ready for what is coming next and stay relevant.

3. What exactly about COVID and the lockdown has inspired you creatively?

This year began with a big tour, I performed in eight countries, including some of the DJ Mag Top 100 clubs in the world. Part Two of the tour got canceled due to the pandemic. At first, this was devastating news, but I decided to put my energy and time while at home into trying to be creative. The extended time allowed for ideas to come to mind and I began to focus my energy on production and music marketing. I invested time in particular into things I previously never had the time to do and I am so thankful for this. I released my debut single in the middle of 2018, from there I released a further two singles in an 18 month period. This year has been different, in 2020 I have released three singles and now have my fourth one. I have a further two tracks that I am planning to release at the end of the year. I am so keen for the time when clubs open again and I can include my tracks in my set. It will be an amazing feeling to share with everyone, it is going to be a moment money cannot buy.

4.Whats your goal for 2021?

I do not think borders will open until the end of 2021 so I have more time to focus on music. My main goal in 2021 is to finish my album, but after the year we have had in 2020 you will never know what happens next.

5.Whats your biggest challenge?

Reading the crowd and keeping the crowd entertained throughout the entire set can be a challenge, you have to make sure they have had a great time.

6. What advice do you have for those who interested in what you do?

Just always do what you love and stick with it and never give up. :) Always promote what you do rather than promote yourself and let people love what you do and follow your journey. You will find there are lots of ups and downs throughout your journey but make sure you stay focused.