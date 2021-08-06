Bangladesh cricket team is on the verge of creating history. The team, which is often referred to as minnows, is one step away from winning its first-ever series against Australia in the T20 format.

Mahmudullah's men have beaten Australia in the first two T20 matches, thereby creating one of the biggest upsets in the cricket world in recent times. Bangladesh will be now locking horns with the visitors on Friday, 6 August, in the third T20 match played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.

In the series opener, Bangladesh scored 137 runs for the loss of seven wickets and Australia struggled to chase as it was bowled out by the hosts for 108 runs. In the second encounter, the visitors batted first and put 121 runs on board and the home team successfully chased the target with five wickets and eight balls to spare.

Now, the Bangladesh team is eyeing the third straight victory and to register its first-ever series win against Australia. The icing on the cake is that the home team had never won a single T20 match against the visitors before this series.

Australia's bowling department has been performing well in the slow tracks, but it is the batting department that has let down the team. The Kangaroos had suffered a humiliating series defeat in the T20 format against West Indies.

Australia's Possible 11: Alex Carey/Ben McDermott, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade (capt & wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh's Possible 11: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah (capt), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasun Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Where to Watch The T20 Match Live Online?

The cricket fans will be aired on Fox Sports in Australia and Gazi TV, T Sports and BTV in Bangladesh. Netizens can watch the match live on Fox Sports website and app, FanCode app in India, Willow TV in US and Canada, and Super Sport in South Africa