USA Vs Australia Basketball Live-Streaming: How to Watch Free Online Olympics Men's Semifinals

Team USA is on a high after beating Spain in the men's basketball quarter-final. The US men's basketball team will now face Australia in the semifinal. However, it isn't going to be easy for Team USA given that they lost to Australia in an exhibition match prior to the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Australia, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after comfortably beating Argentina in the quarter-final. It now needs to be seen if Kevin Durant and the Americans stay on the path to the gold medal or Patty Mills and the Australians pull off yet another upset.

Tough Game Ahead

Both Team USA and Australia go into the men's basketball semifinal with a lot of confidence after comfortably beating Spain and Argentina, respectively, in the quarterfinals. Duran's team registered a 95-81 win against Spain, while Australia inflicted a 97-59 loss upon Argentina in the quarterfinals.

The two teams are almost leveled equal given that the come with a lot of scoring strength. All focus will be on the Durant and Mills. Durant has averaged 18.0 points per game on 54.2 percent shooting from the field at the Tokyo Olympics. Mill has been a shade better for Australia, having posted 20.8 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from 3-point range.

When and Where

Durant, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and the United States' all-time Olympic scoring leader, will try to take his team to their fourth Olympics final. But Australia will be making all efforts to make an upset.

The match will be played on August 5 (Thursday) 12:15 am ET and 9:15 pm PT at the Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Tokyo, Japan.

(Thursday August 5, 3:45 GMT; 9:45 am IST)

The winner will advance to the gold-medal game, which will be played on August 6 (Friday).

How to Watch

The USA vs Australia all-important semifinal match won't be broadcast live on cable television in the United States. Instead, it will be aired exclusively on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

The Peacock streaming service is free to watch with ads, or one can pay a monthly charge of $4.99 for Peacock Premium which is ad-free. The paid subscription is required to watch Team USA basketball games.

Those who don't have a subscription package can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV to stream the match. You can also watch on the NBC Sports mobile app.

NBCSN is scheduled to air a replay of the 2021 Olympic semifinals on Thursday at 11 pm ET.