Austin SWAT Officer, Two Hostages Killed Along with Suspect after Woman Calls 911 Claiming She Was Being Stabbed by Manic

A Texas police officer with the Austin SWAT team was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting. The assailant was also killed while another officer was wounded. Two other people believed to be hostages, were also later found dead in a home in Austin, according to Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson.

The incident occurred in South Austin at around 4 a.m. when a deranged man armed with a knife and gun and holding hostages barricaded in a house, Henderson said. One of the hostages, a woman, somehow managed to escape and called the police just before 3 a.m., screaming for help and saying that she had been stabbed, Henderson said.

Hostage Situation Ends in Deaths

The officers forced entry into the building after receiving the call but withdrew after the suspect started firing.

The SWAT team was called and entered around 4 am, Henderson said. "This has been a very tragic day, a very tragic incident for all involved," Henderson said.

The suspect opened fire immediately, prompting police action. The two officers who were shot were taken to the medical facility.

"At 3:06 am, because the suspect was armed and barricaded inside a residence and had two hostages, SWAT was called out,' Henderson explained. 'At approximately 4:11am, SWAT officers arrived on scene and forced entry into the residence a second time to rescue the victims."

"As SWAT officers entered the suspect immediately fired his gun at the officers and the SWAT officers returned fire."

Suspect Killed

Authorities claimed that the suspect was pronounced dead at the spot, along with the two other victims who were still inside the home and barricaded.

On Saturday evening, the officer was identified as Jorge Pastore. He has worked for the department for three years. Officer Pastore belonged to the SWAT squad. He had two stepsons and was married.

The gunshots struck the suspect as well as two officers. Henderson said that when the two cops were transferred to a hospital, one of them died and the other was listed in stable condition, while the suspect was killed on the scene.

"Two apparent victims of the suspect were located inside of the residence with fatal injuries," Henderson said.

Several officers opened fire, and the incident will be investigated by both the internal affairs division and special investigation unit of the Austin Police Department, working in collaboration with the Travis County District Attorney's Office, according to Henderson.

The identities of those involved have not been disclosed.

"My heart and the hearts of Austinites are broken this morning. This is a horrible moment for our city and those who protect us," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement.

"I'm praying for the family of our fallen officer, for our officer who was shot and in surgery and his family.

"We rely on brave people who are in harm's way when they are serving us," Watson said. "This event jarringly brings home that truth."

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association requested prayers for both the officer who lost their life and the one who sustained injuries.