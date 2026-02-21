Audrey Fang Death Case: Family of Singaporean Woman Seeks Extended Detention for Suspect Mitchell Ong in Spain

The family of Singaporean Audrey Fang, who was found dead in Spain in April 2024 with more than 30 stab wounds, has asked a Spanish court to keep the sole suspect in custody beyond the standard pre-trial detention period.

Spanish news outlet La Verdad reported on Saturday, February 21, that Mitchell Ong, who was arrested in connection with Fang's death, is nearing two years in remand. Under Spanish law, pre-trial detention can last up to two years, with judges permitted to extend it by a further two years in exceptional circumstances.

Lawyer Manuel Martinez, acting as a private prosecutor on behalf of Fang's family, has requested a two-year extension of Ong's detention. In a written submission to the investigating judge, Martinez argued that Ong poses a flight risk if released, citing his financial means and lack of ties to Spain. He also warned of the possibility that Ong could attempt to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

In Spain's legal system, victims' families may appoint private prosecutors who work alongside public prosecutors. They are allowed to present evidence, request witness statements and seek charges independently of the state prosecution.

Ong's court-appointed lawyer, María Jesus Ruiz de Castaneda, is seeking to have the case dismissed.

Fang had been travelling alone in Spain when her body was discovered on April 10, 2024, near a lorry parking area in the town of Abanilla. A preliminary autopsy found that she had suffered multiple knife wounds and head trauma, which were determined to be the cause of death.

Ong, the only suspect in the case, was arrested six days later. He has previously admitted to driving Fang to the area where her body was found but denies killing her.

Earlier proceedings saw a Spanish court reject a request for Ong's deportation in May 2024.

According to reports, closed-circuit television footage from the hotel where Ong was staying showed him leaving on April 9, 2024, wearing a hoodie and black pants. Prosecutors allege that he drove Fang to a parking lot near a restaurant in Abanilla, where she was killed. He was later captured on CCTV returning to the hotel in the early hours of April 10, dressed in different clothing.

Spanish investigators have also cited mobile phone data placing both Fang's and Ong's phones in Abanilla at the time of the crime. According to the judge overseeing the case, data from mobile operators indicated "without a doubt" that both individuals were in the same area during the relevant time frame.

If convicted of murder under Spanish law, Ong could face a prison sentence ranging from 15 to 25 years.

The court has yet to decide on the request to extend his pre-trial detention as investigations continue.