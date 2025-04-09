Audrey Fang Case Update: Spain Court Orders DNA Found on Singaporean Woman's Clothes to be Compared with Suspect Mitchell Ong

As Singapore awaits a conclusion in the Audrey Fang case, a judge in Spain has ordered that two DNA samples discovered on a Singaporean woman's clothing be compared with the DNA of a man suspected of killing her, a local news outlet reported on Wednesday, April 9.

Last year in April, Audrey Fang's body was discovered with over 30 stab wounds. Mitchell Ong, a Singaporean guy, is thought to have killed her. Shortly after her body was discovered, he was taken into custody.

Last month, it was discovered that Fang's underwear contained the DNA of two men.

A judge has ordered that Ong's DNA profile be compared with the samples discovered, according to a report published on Wednesday by the Spanish news outlet La Verdad.

A forensic study revealed that DNA was found in "low quantity" and "no traces of semen were detected" in any of the samples.

Defense attorney María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda, who just took Ong on as a client, asked for the test. She claimed that although the suspect denies killing Fang, he acknowledges taking her to the isolated region of Abanilla.

A further examination on the phone service providers in the vicinity of the murder was also requested by the attorney.

The request to start additional investigations was resisted by Manuel Martinez, the attorney for Fang's family.

The judge ruled that the request for new research on telephone service providers was "repetitive" and dismissed it.

The judge also stated that the new time frame and new people mentioned by the defense were not backed up by any "indicative evidence" because an analysis had already been done at the beginning of the investigation.

Since his arrest, Ong has not yet released a statement.