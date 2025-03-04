Audrey Fang Case in Spain: DNA From 2 Men Found on Singaporean Woman's Clothes

New details have emerged in the case of Audrey Fang, a Singaporean woman who was murdered in Spain. According to a Spanish newspaper, DNA from two men was discovered on Fang's clothing on Tuesday, March 4.

In April 2024, Audrey Fang's body was discovered with over 30 stab wounds. Another Singaporean, Mitchell Ong, is suspected of her murder.

The DNA was discovered on Fang's thigh and underwear, according to an article published by La Opinion de Murcia on Tuesday. The portal cited people familiar with the case and reported that a thorough examination of samples, submitted to a lab in Madrid, revealed that the DNA belonged to two men.

"No traces of semen were detected"

However, the forensic report showed "no traces of semen were detected" in any of the samples. Several of the swabs obtained from the thigh and different areas of Fang's underwear had trace amounts of male DNA.

According to La Opinion, these were the only places on her body where DNA traces were found. "Two distinct, partial male genetic profiles" were found, it reported, and samples from Ong must now be matched with the profiles to see if they match.

According to defense attorney María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda, the forensic analysis raises the possibility that Fang's death was caused by someone else. She told La Opinion that Ong has "firmly and consistently" insisted that he did not kill her ever since the court proceedings began.

"All necessary evidence" must be investigated, she added.

For the unversed, Fang was traveling alone in Spain when her body was discovered close to a truck parking lot in the town of Abanilla on April 10, 2024.

Death caused by head trauma and knife wounds

According to a preliminary autopsy report, her death was caused by head trauma and knife wounds.

The only person suspected of killing Fang is Ong, who was taken into custody six days after her body was discovered. Closed-circuit television cameras at the hotel where he was staying captured him leaving at around 5.45 pm on April 9, 2024, wearing a sweatshirt and black jeans.

According to prosecutors previously quoted by local news outlet La Verdad, Ong drove Fang to a parking lot next to a restaurant in Abanilla on April 9 at approximately 11 pm and the car left at 11.45 pm.

The report stated that the prosecution think Fang was out of the car by the time it left the carpark.

Ong, dressed in trousers and a blue sweater, returned to the hotel at around 2 am on April 10.

As previously reported by the local newspaper Levante El Mercantil Valenciano, Spanish police have confirmed that Fang's and Ong's cell phones were in Abanilla together on the day of her death.

Fang knew Ong for more than 10 years

Based on information provided by mobile phone carriers in Abanilla, the court presiding over the case concluded that it is "without a doubt" that both the Singaporeans were in the same location and at the same time on the day the crime was committed.

As per reports, Ong was added to Fang's Central Provident Fund (CPF), an obligatory social security savings plan, around six months prior to her passing. Both of them had known each other for more than 10 years.

Fang's family attorney, Manuel Martinez, previously stated that the 39-year-old had more than €430,000 (US$462,000) in her CPF account.

La Verdard reported in February that Ong was being charged with murder, with the private prosecution claiming that there was "sufficient evidence of criminality" to proceed with a trial. The defense, however, asked that the case be dropped and that new processes be started, which would include an impartial expert's examination of Ong's phone and his own statements.

Ong's attorney contended that Ong has lost touch with his family and that several tests were required in the case.