An Atlanta police bodycam video has emerged that shows Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by the Atlant PD officers on Friday night, talking about his daughter's birthday party.

The video which shows the final minutes of Rayshard Brooks, who hours earlier had celebrated his eight-year-old daughter's talking to the Atlanta PD officers that he had a few drinks as he had earlier gone for his daughter's birthday party.

The birthday party of Rayshard's daughter was supposed to continue the next day with a skating celebration, reported USA Today.

The 27-year-old father of four was fatally shot by an Atlanta police officer while trying to flee from the police after wrestling and stealing a taser at a Wendy's drive-thru late Friday night. He was shot by an officer after Brooks fired the taser at him and he died at a local hospital, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Atlanta PD was called by the Wendy's after Brooks was found sleeping in his car at the drive-thru, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle, GBI said. Angry protesters after the shooting burned down the Wendy's.

Atlanta Shooting Timeline

The Atlanta PD was dispatched to Wendy's around 10:33 p.m. and conducted a sobriety exam on Brooks, who failed the test and then resisted officers' attempts to arrest him, according to investigators.

Here is a piece by piece account of the final moments of Rayshard Brooks before he was fatally shot by Atlanta PD officer identified as Garrett Rolfe, who had worked with the department since 2013. Officer Rolfe has been fired, while another officer identified as Devin Brosnan has been placed on administrative duty.

10:54 p.m. Two Atlanta PD officers arrive at the scene in an SUV. In the video, Officer Brosnan and Officer Rolfe were at the scene for at least 25 minutes before the shooting happens. The video shows Brooks had parked his car blocking the line at the drive-through.

11:22 p.m. The officers try to arrest Brooks after he failed the sobriety test. This leads to a tussle and an eyewitness video shows Brooks wrestling with the officers on the ground. He then snatches a taser from Officer Brosnan, punches Officer Rolfe before running away. Officer Rolfe runs behind him while firing his Taser gun in an attempt to stun Brooks. In the next second, Officer Rolfe is seen in the CCTV footage at Wendy's passing his Taser from his right hand to his left and reaching for his gun. At the same time, Brooks turns around briefly and blindly fires the dart at Officer Rolfe. At this Atlanta PD officer Rolfe discards his Taser gun and aims his gun at Brooks firing three continuous shots. Brooks falls to the ground.

11:23 p.m. The two officers are seen standing over an injured Brooks but both make no effort to provide medical assistance. Officer Brosnan is seen using his radio while another police car arrives on the scene.

11:24 p.m. An eyewitness video shows Officer Rolfe running back to his S.U.V. and calling for help over his radio.

11:25 p.m Officer Rolfe and Officer Brosnan provide medical assistance and place a bandage over Brooks's torso.

11:30 p.m. An ambulance arrives at the scene.