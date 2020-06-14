Several video clips have emerged online that shows a 27-year-old African-American man wrestling with cops before he was shot on the back by the Atlanta PD officers near Wendy's on Friday night.

In the video footage that has seen gone viral under hashtag Atlanta shooting, the victim identified as Rayshard Brooks is seen involved in a rather violently wrestling with the officers for nearly 30 seconds before Rayshard suddenly stands up and starts running.

In a video, a police officer can be heard screaming that Rayshard had taken his taser. At the moment into the footage, another officer fires at the 27-year-old black male. And even as Rayshard runs away, cops chase him and with three seconds a gunshot is heard.

Rayshard was shot three times in the back and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to the injuries during surgery.

start running away. Both cops started chasing him from behind ... and within seconds 3 shots were fired at Rayhsard, reported TMZ.

Here is an official statement by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:

On Friday, June 12, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to investigate an officer-involved shooting. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 10:33 pm, APD was dispatched to the Wendy's located at 125 University Ave, Atlanta, GA. Officers were responding to a complaint of a male in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru asleep, causing other customers to drive around the vehicle. A field sobriety test was performed on the male subject. After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody. During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser. It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser. The male subject was transported to a local hospital where he died after surgery. One officer was treated for an injury sustained during the incident and was subsequently discharged from the hospital. The GBI is working to identify the next of kin. The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once completed, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review.

Watch Video Atlanta Shooting

Eyewitness video of shooting near Wendy's

Rayshard Brooks shooting has come at a time when there is already a widespread protest against police brutality. George Floyd death last month in custody in Minneapolis has seen worldwide protest against racism, evenin Atlanta.

According to CNN affiliate WSB, this is the 48th police shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is probing in 2020.

Here is How Twitter has Reacted to Atlanta Shooting

A social media user tweeted:

When a story which starts out with "police responding to a person asleep in a drive-thru" ends with "person dead after shot by the police", there is no way to deny we have a serious f**king problem. #AtlantaShooting

Teri Kanefield posted on Twitter

The police shot an unarmed black man in the back. Apparently, the "arrest" sequence began because a black man was asleep in his car at a drive-in. So police respond to accusations that they murder black men by murdering more black men.

Another tweet post said: #RayshardBrooks did not deserve to die. Running away DOES NOT warrant lethal force. Full stop. Rayshard's life mattered. #BlackLivesMatter. #AtlantaShooting is another tragic example of why the world is protesting.

There are also those who felt that Rayshard Brooks was in the wrong and the police action was justified