ATEEZ San's Grandfather Passes Away, What About Kingdom: Legendary War Finale?

ATEEZ member Choi San's grandfather has passed away. His agency KQ Entertainment announced that the singer will not be taking part in this week's schedules. Some events will take place with San and some will be postponed. There is no information on San giving Kingdom: Legendary War finale a miss. Thus, it is expected that the singer will take part in the final show of Mnet's music competition.

San is said to have been close to his grandparents. Soompi reported that he used to visit his grandparents often when he was in Namhae. Details of the final rites have not been released. We extend condolences to San and his family.

ATEEZ San's Changed Schedule

Giving updates on San's changed schedule, KQ Entertainment released a statement. "We are conveying the unfortunate news that ATEEZ member San's grandfather passed away today. As a result, San will not be participating in ATEEZ's "ZERO : FEVER Part.2" global online fan signing event that is scheduled to take place this Sunday through MyMusicTaste."

"The fan signing event will proceed that day with the other six members aside from San, and we will reschedule San's individual video call fan signing event and contact [the affected fans] individually at a later time," the statement read.

"Additionally, the "Map the Extraordinare: ATEEZ with Perrier" event that was scheduled to take place that day will also be rescheduled, and we will email you [with the new details]. We hope that ATINY [ATEEZ's official fandom] will be understanding," said San's agency.

The BOYZ Kingdom Song Hits No 1

Meanwhile, Mnet released digital versions of newly produced songs of the contesting teams of Kingdom: Legendary War music competition. iKon [At Ease], The BOYZ [Kingdom Come], SF9 [The Believer], Stary Kids [Wolfgang] and BTOB [Show and Prove] released songs on May 28 as part of 'Who Is The King' round – final round of Kingdom: Legendary War competition.

THE BOYZ song Kingdom Come has attained the No 1 spot in music streaming network Genie. By 1 AM KST on May 29, the single had risen to No. 1 on Genie's realtime chart. This is the first song of THE BOYZ Kpop group to make it to the top of the chart.

The finale of Mnet's Kingdom: Legendary War will be aired at on June 3 at 7.50 PM KST. The results of final round will be decided by audience vote (both domestic and global).