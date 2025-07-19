Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot Caught Kissing Before Being Caught on Coldplay Kiss Cam as Couple Is Placed on Leave [WATCH]

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, were seen kissing during Wednesday's Coldplay concert, before their alleged affair was exposed on the event's "kiss cam," new video reveals.

The duplicitous colleagues were seen cuddling closely, repeatedly kissing and hugging, while appearing to sing the lyrics of Coldplay's "Yellow" to one another as the song played during the concert, according to footage obtained by TMZ on Friday. The new details emerged amid reports that Byron is reportedly in talks over a severance package after he and his rumored head-of-HR mistress were both put on leave. The tech company also announced Friday that it had launched an investigation.

As Dirty as It Gets

The scandalous secret lovers — each with families of their own — were also caught laughing and swaying arm-in-arm to the popular song as the crowd lit up Gillette Stadium with a sea of cellphone lights.

"Oh, what?" lead singer Chris Martin said after catching the embarrassing viral moment. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

The tech executive and the chief people officer of the AI-focused New York company have been put on leave following the viral video incident, which quickly sparked a firestorm on social media, sources told Axios.

The company's delayed response to the on-camera incident was due to the reportedly two-timing executive stalling his resignation and negotiating the terms of his severance package, according to the report.

The nearly 48-hour silence led to a wave of parody accounts, fake press releases, and viral memes as the incident took social media by storm — with former staffers chiming in, calling Byron a "toxic" leader.

Meanwhile, workers at Astronomer's Manhattan office told The New York Post they were directed not to speak about the controversy. "Nope, we're not allowed to talk about it," one worker said.

Action and Reaction

The couple's headline-grabbing blunder took place Wednesday night when they quickly tried to hide their faces after the jumbotron unexpectedly zoomed in on them during the concert at Gillette Stadium near Boston.

Neither Byron nor Cabot—both of whom have families—has spoken out publicly on the scandal so far.

The company released a statement Friday afternoon, suggesting that the board had not been aware of the personal relationship.

"Astronomers are committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the statement said.

"The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."