ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's First Solo Online Fan Meeting; From Ticketing to Streaming Here are the Details

The True Beauty star ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has announced his first ever solo fan meeting. The online fan meeting has been titled '2021 Just One 10 Minute - Into You'. It will be a two-day event and will be dedicated to fans in South Korea, China and surrounding regions.

'2021 Just One 10 Minute - Into You' will be held on June 4 and June 5 at 8 PM KST. The June 4 fan meeting will be accessible to global audience including his fans in South Korea. The June 5 event has been dedicated to fans in China and surrounding countries.

How to Book Tickets?

This fan meeting is ticketed show. Those who want tickets can avail them available via Bbangya TV, JuseTicket, and various other platforms. The event will include games, and special stages. More information on the fan meeting is yet to be announced.

It can also be noted that Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki also has announced his first fan meeting. Joong Ki will meet his global fans on May 7 on the official YouTube channel of his agency History D&C.

Coming back to Cha Eun Woo, the singer cum actor is currently busy with his musical journey as the group ASTRO released its full-length album All Yours. On April 5, the group released the title track One. The song is not only winning hearts but also won their first ever M Countdown since debut on April 15.

True Beauty, Island

Cha Eun Woo was recently seen in the drama True Beauty, which was a hit among the youth. He played the character of Lee Su Ho, a perfect student who pays no attention to others. He looks tough and arrogant from outside but is soft and warm-hearted towards his loved ones. His chemistry with Moon Ga Young was loved by the netizens.

Currently, Cha Eun Woo is in talks to star in OCN drama Island. The drama stars Kim Nam Gil in the lead role and Cha Eun Woo has been offered the role of priest John, an exorcist. John grows up in the U.S. but comes back to South Korea and plays an important role in getting rid of the evil in Jeju Island. The role of female lead was given to Seo Yea Ji. But due to controversy with Kim Jung Hyun, currently she has quit the drama.

Cha Eun Woo too is yet to give his final answer to the production team of Island. Even though it might not be possible to see Cha Eun Woo soon in a series, the singer cum actor has made his fans happy by announcing the fan meeting.