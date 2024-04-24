California Teacher Admits to Engaging in Sexual Intercourse with 14-Year-Old Student in Locked Classroom, Sending Him Explicit Photos

A former Butte County middle school teacher pleaded no contest to charges accusing her of having sex with a 14-year-old student in 2021, according to the Butte County District Attorney's Office.

Michelle Christine Solis, 46, of Gridley, changed her plea from not guilty during her preliminary hearing Tuesday morning.

Solis was Accused of Sending the Boy Explicit Photos on Instagram Before Having Sex with Him in Locked Classroom

Solis, previously a teacher at Sycamore Junior High School, allegedly followed the 14-year-old boy on Instagram and began messaging him. Solis was the boy's teacher.

The district attorney's office said she sent him explicit photos of herself before having sex with him in a locked classroom the day of his eighth grade graduation.

Solis Came Under Investigation After 'Rumors and Copies' of the Explicit Photos Started Circulating

Rumors and copies of the photos began to circulate in the Gridley community in October 2023. D.A. Ramsey says Gridley Police investigators contacted the boy and looked at the contents of his phone.

There they found communication between Solis and the boy, including two explicit photographs of Solis that matched the descriptions the boy previously provided. Solis was arrested a month later and was released after paying a $15,000 bond.

The district attorney's office said Solis could face up to four years in state prison and would have to register as a sex offender as part of her plea deal. Solis' sentencing has been scheduled for June 6.