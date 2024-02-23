Assange's Fate Hangs in Balance: Wife Warns of 'High-Risk Moment'; Raises Possibility of US Return in Weeks

In a recent interview on Tucker Carlson's Uncensored show on X, Stella Assange, wife of Julian Assange and a key figure in his legal defense, expressed deep concern over the possibility of his extradition to the United States. This comes after a crucial two-day hearing in a UK court, where the fate of the WikiLeaks founder hangs in balance.

Julian Assange has been held in London's Belmarsh Prison for almost five years, a period marked by legal battles and controversy. During the Trump administration, reports emerged of discussions within the CIA about potential actions against Assange following WikiLeaks' publication of sensitive information, adding another layer of complexity to his case.

Stella Assange underscored the significance of the recent court proceedings, stating, "We've just been in court for two days, and this decision could be the final one." She emphasized the urgency of the situation, highlighting that it is a 'high-risk moment' and that there is a possibility of Assange's return to the US within weeks.

Despite the challenges ahead, Stella Assange remains resolute in her fight for justice. She pointed out the limited options for appeal, expressing frustration over the possibility of Julian's avenues for recourse being exhausted. Stella also criticized what she sees as the UK government's deference to US interests, calling for the European Court of Human Rights to intervene should the UK's decision not align with fairness and justice.

With the looming threat of extradition, Stella Assange warned of the imminent possibility of Julian being on US soil within weeks. The interview provided insights into Julian's perspective, with Tucker Carlson sharing Assange's response to questions about the consequences of his actions.

As the legal battle intensifies, Julian Assange's supporters are rallying behind him, advocating for a fair trial and highlighting the broader implications for press freedom and civil liberties. The outcome of this case holds significant weight, not just for Assange but for the principles of justice and freedom of speech.