Who Is Stella Morris? Lawyer, Mother of Julian Assange's Children, Set to Marry Long-Term Fiancée

The much awaited wedding of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, with his long- time fiancÃ©e Stella Morris has flooded the social media with atypical remarks.

Morris has reportedly expressed her joy at being allowed to marry the WikiLeaks founder despite restrictions being placed on their wedding.

A large number of social media enthusiasts are speculating on various aspects concerning Stella Morris.

Morris Offers Unequivocal Support To Assange

According to the reports, Stella Morris has been referred to as a professional lawyer and a part of Assange's legal team. Also, Assange mentions Morris as his partner on his Wikipedia page.

Born in South Africa in 1983, Morris spent 20 years of her life in London and holds nationality of Sweden and Spain.

As per media reports, Morris met Assange in 2011 for some professional work and developed a liking for each other which gradually turned into a romantic relationship. Owning to Julian Assange's legal issues, the duo did not make their relationship public.

At the same time, Morris gave birth to two children of Assange and unceasingly fought the legal battles of Assange. She strongly stood against his U.S. extradition.

Despite having kept a low profile, Stella Morris has demonstrated unequivocal support and commitment for Assange. While getting registered to marry inside London Prison last month, she had vehemently stated that their current circumstances will in no way "interfere" with their wedding preparations.

Expressing elation over the Assange and Morris's wedding a twitter user wrote, "Happy marriage to the very special #freedomfighters #JulianAssange and #StellaMoris ! They will marry in Belmarsh prison today. Journalists and photographers are banned "because they don't want him being seen as a "human being"

Another user wrote, "Today Julian Assange will be married to Stella Morris. It is a light in the darkness for them. I pray the UK Home Office do the right thing and allow brave, innocent Julian to be free to live with his wife and children. #AssangeWedding #FreeAssange."

"Let us all say a prayer for Julian Assange and Stella Morris today in unity for their family to be reunited together. Amen, Of Truth, Let it be so" stated an Assange-Morris fan on twitter.