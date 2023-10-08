Asian Games Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Details: How to Watch from Singapore, Thailand, and More

The Asian Games Closing Ceremony will begin with a live broadcast from the Hangzhou Sports Park Stadium in China on Sunday (October 8) at 8:00 pm local time. The event will be broadcast live for people across the globe on various broadcasting channels and streaming platforms. Sha Xiaolan, one of the assistant directors of Chinese film director Zhang Yimou during the production of the Winter Olympics 2022 opening and closing ceremonies, will produce the closing ceremony of the Asian Games this year.

People from countries, including Singapore, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, can watch the Asian Games closing ceremony live online. Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the closing ceremony of the 19th annual closing ceremony live online. SonyLiv app and website will stream the event.

Here are the International Air Timings of the Asian Games Closing Ceremony:

Afghanistan - 4:30 pm

Bahrain - 3:00 pm

Bangladesh - 6:00 pm

Bhutan - 6:00 pm

Cambodia - 7:00 pm

India - 5:30 pm

Indonesia - 7:00 pm

Iran - 3:30 pm

Iraq - 3:00 pm

Japan - 9:00 pm

Jordan - 3:00 pm

Kuwait - 3:30 pm

Malaysia - 8:00 pm

Maldives - 5:00 pm

South Korea - 9:00 pm

Philippines - 8:00 pm

Saudi Arabia - 3:00 pm

Singapore - 8:00 pm

Thailand - 7:00 pm

Attendees

Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang, President of the Chinese Olympic Committee, Gao Zhidan, CCP Secretary of Hangzhou Liu Jie, Mayor of Hangzhou Yao Gaoyuan, Executive Secretary-General of the HAGOC and Deputy Mayor of Hangzhou Chen Weiqiang, CCP Secretary of Zhejiang Province Yi Lianhong, and Governor of Zhejiang Province Wang Hao will represent the host country of the Asian Games.

Former President of the TOCOG Seiko Hashimoto, President of the JOC Yasuhiro Yamashita, Director-General of the AINAGOC Shin Kojima, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Governor of Aichi Prefecture Hideaki Ōmura, and Former President of the TOCOG Seiko Hashimoto will represent Japan, the next host country of the multi-sport event.

President of the Senate of Cambodia Say Chhum will attend the event as a foreign dignitary. He will represent King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Hun Manet. President of the IOC Thomas Bach, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, and Acting President of the OCA Randhir Singh will also attend the Asian Games closing ceremony.

"Athletes and volunteers will be the two main aspects that we will appreciate and promote during the closing ceremony, which will last about 75 minutes. We are trying to make it a celebration party for the athletes who all did their best in Hangzhou and made new friends off the field. We will also extend our utmost gratitude to all of the volunteers, who have played a crucial role in the success of the Games and deserve to take center stage at the end," Sha Xiaolan, chief director of the ceremony, said.