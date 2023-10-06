India vs Japan Live Streaming: How to Watch Asian Games 2023 Men's Hockey Final Match Online

India is set to take on reigning champions, Japan in the Asian Games 2023 men's hockey final. The much-anticipated match will take place at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China, on Friday. The high-stake match gold medal match will also seal an early berth in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India last won gold in men's hockey in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea. India, World No. 3, has an impressive history in men's field hockey at the Asian Games. They have secured the gold medal on three occasions since the introduction of field hockey in the Asian Games, winning in 1966, 1998 and 2014.

Big-Ticket Match

Given India's strong form and high world ranking in men's field hockey, they are the clear favorites to clinch the gold at the Asian Games. With an impressive history that includes nine silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Games, the team is determined to better their record by securing another gold.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, India has displayed exceptional performance at the Asian Games 2023. They have maintained an unbeaten streak throughout the tournament and topped the Pool A with wins in all five of their group matches.

In the semi-finals, India defeated South Korea with a score of 5-3, securing a place in the gold medal match.

An outstanding aspect of their performance has been their goal-scoring prowess, with the Indian men's hockey team netting an impressive 63 goals while conceding only eight. This includes a 4-2 win against Japan.

Japan's journey to the final has been marked by competitive performances. They secured their spot in the gold medal match by winning against hosts China with a close score of 3-2 in the semi-finals. During the group stage, the reigning champions finished second in Pool A, with India leading the group.

In the encounters between India and Japan at the Asian Games 2023, Japan suffered their only loss of the tournament at the hands of India.

This sets the stage for an intense and anticipated rematch in the final, where Japan will be striving to overturn their earlier defeat and claim the gold medal.

When and Where

India vs Japan men's hockey final match, Asian Games 2023, will be played on Friday, October 6, at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Hangzhou, China. The match begins at 4:00 pm IST.

How to Watch

India and Japan Asian Games 2023 final match will be live-telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channels in India.

How to Live Stream

India vs Japan men's hockey final match, Asian Games 2023, can be live-streamed at Sony Liv.