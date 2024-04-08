Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2024: How to Watch, Host, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2024 is only a few days from its live broadcast. The annual award ceremony will take place with a worldwide live telecast at the K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday (April 10) at 5:00 pm KST. It will feature live onstage performances by several artists representing Asia.

The artists will perform for their fans worldwide. ASEA Organizing Committee and ZOZOTOWN organized the star-studded award ceremony. NEWSEN and @STAR1 sponsored it. Music lovers can look forward to the spectacular performances by famous K-POP artists and Asian artists. THE BOYZ, STAYC, and NiziU are among the K-pop groups confirmed to perform at the star-studded event.

Here is everything about the Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2024, like the date, venue, host, lineup, nomination list, and live streaming details.

How to Watch

People in Japan can watch the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes through U-Next and CS TBS broadcasting channels. K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and the UK, can get all the updates through the official social media handles, like YouTube and Facebook.

K-Arena is the world's largest music-exclusive arena, with a seating capacity of over 20,000 people. The venue hosts several live onstage performances by famous K-pop artists and other musical artists. It was opened in September last year. The arena is located nearly 30 minutes away from the center of Tokyo.

Hosts and Lineup

Girls' Generation member Yuri and 2PM member Taecyeon will host the annual award ceremony. THE BOYZ, STAYC, NiziU, DAY6, Billlie, Fantasy Boys, Stray Kids, TWS, SHINee member Taemin, TXT, NCT WISH, and TREASURE will perform at the annual award show. J-pop groups THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE, Creepy Nuts, JO1, and INI have also confirmed their presence at the award show.

Presenters

Song Seung Heon and Jeon Yeo Been will present the grand prize (Daesang) this year.