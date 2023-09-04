Asia Artist Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Hosts, Lineup, nomination list, and More

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 will take place towards the end of this year in the Philippines. The organizing committee has shared details about the eighth annual award ceremony, including the date, venue, lineup, and hosts.

The star-studded event is returning with its eighth edition in December. The award show, organized by Star News and Star Continent, is heading to the Philippines this year. The Southeast Asian country will host the event for the first time in eight years.

The first annual Asia Artist Awards was held at the Hall of Peace in Kyung Hee University, and the second ceremony took place at the Jamsil Students' Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea. Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea, hosted the third annual award ceremony, and the fourth event took place at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The fifth edition of the award show was held as an online event, and the sixth edition took place at the KBS Arena in Seoul, South Korea.

Date, Time, and Venue

The eighth annual award ceremony will be held on December 14 in the Philippines. The event will kickstart with a live broadcast at around 7 PM KST. A star-studded lineup of presenters will gather to honor the excellence of actors and singers across Asia. They will also reveal the winners of this year during the award show.

Hosts and Lineup

The organizers are yet to reveal the hosts for this year. Super Junior member Leeteuk might host the show again this year. Leeteuk has been the MC for seven consecutive years. He may return as a host for the eighth time. The first lineup for this year includes NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, ZEROBASEONE, NMIXX, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

The organizers could reveal other details about the eighth annual Asia Artist Awards, including the nomination list, voting details, presenters, and performers lineup, in the upcoming weeks.

How to Watch?

K-drama lovers and K-pop fans from different parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, could watch the event through various online streaming platforms, like U+ IDOL LIVE, SPOOX, and Hulu.