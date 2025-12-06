Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 10th Annual Event from Anywh

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 is taking place at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Saturday (December 6) from 5:00 pm KST. It will be telecast live worldwide through various broadcasting channels and streaming platforms, like MTN in South Korea, SET in Taiwan, U-Next in Japan, Me Watch in Singapore, and the Weverse app and website for international fans.

Hosted by IVE member Jang Won Young and 2PM member Lee Junho, the tenth annual award ceremony will feature live performances by world-famous K-pop bands and artists, including RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and IVE. Actors Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, and Choi Dae Hoon will also attend the annual award show.

Here is how to watch the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 from anywhere in the world, including the UK, Brazil, New Zealand, and Mexico.