Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025: A Complete Guide to 10th Annual Glam Event

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the National Stadium in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Saturday (December 6). The tenth annual award ceremony will feature star-studded performances of famous artists from various parts of Asia, including Thailand and Japan. Some of the confirmed attendees include K-pop bands including RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and IVE.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on various streaming platforms.

Here is everything to know about the 10th annual Asia Artist Awards (AAA), including the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, nominees, and streaming details.

Host: IVE member Jang Won Young will return as a host for the fifth time. She has been consecutively hosting the award ceremony since 2021. The singer bagged the Queen of AAA award in 2024. Junho, who won the Actor of the Year award in 2022 and 2023, will host the glam event for the first time.

Lineup: Park Bo Gum, IU, Kim You Jung, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Jun Young, Lee Junho, Lim Yoona, Cha Joo Young, Hyeri, Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, Choi Dae Hoon, RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, IVE, MONSTA X, ALLDAY PROJECT, WOODZ, KiiiKii, ATEEZ, MEOVV, TWS, CRAVITY, NEXZ, xikers, AHOF, ASH ISLAND & CHANMINA, KISS OF LIFE, JJ Lin, Yena, CORTIS, KickFlip, and QWER.

Nomination Categories: Grand Prize (Daesang), Rookie of the Year, Popularity Award, Asia Celebrity, Best Artist Award, Best Icon Award, Best OST Award, Fabulous Award, Focus Award, New Wave Award, Best Actor Award, Best Creator Award, Best Emotive Award, Best Musician Award, Best Producer Award, Best Choice Award, Hot Trend Award, Potential Award, AAA Scene Stealer, Best Music Video Award, Best Couple Award, Best Asian Star Award, Best K-pop Record Award, Best Band Award, Best Performance Award, and Queen of AAA.