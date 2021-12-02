Asia Artist Awards 2021 Winners

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2021 airing live at the KBS Arena Hall in Seoul. The sixth annual award ceremony is hosted by Super Junior member Leeteuk and former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Yang. Several artists from South Korea and other parts of Asia, including Seventeen and Momoland, perform on stage.

In terms of winners, Hometown Cha Cha Cha star Kim Seon Ho, Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon, boy band BTS, and girl group BLACKPINK already bagged their first awards for this year in fan voting categories. Other big winners of the U+ IDOL LIVE Popularity Award and AAA RET Popularity Award are singers IU, Lim Young Woong, and CL.

Here is the Complete Winners List of AAA 2021:

U+ IDOL LIVE Popularity Award

Actor

Kim Seon-ho â€“ 40.5% (542,972 Votes)

ASTRO member Cha Eun-Woo â€“ 33.2% (444,907)

NCT member Doyoung â€“ 9% (120,499)

GOT7 member Park Jin-Young â€“ 3.8% (51,121)

Song Joong-Ki â€“ 2.9% (39,167)

Actress

Jung Ho-yeon â€“ 30.3% (287,348 votes)

Han So-hee â€“ 28% (265,327)

Song Ji-hyo â€“ 14.5% (137,593)

Jeon Yeo-been â€“ 7.4% (70,507)

Shin Min-a â€“ 6.6% (62,795)

Male Group

BTS â€“ 26.9% (1,153,163 votes)

ENHYPEN â€“ 18.3% (786,399)

Treasure â€“ 13.9% (596,021)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER â€“ 11% (471,897)

Stray Kids â€“ 6.7% (287,186)

Female Group

BLACKPINK â€“ 40.3% (458,390)

TWICE â€“ 27% (307,523)

Aespa â€“ 9.5% (108,133)

ITZY â€“ 6.2% (70,522)

Red Velvet â€“ 3.5% (40,127)

Male Solo

Lim Young-Woong â€“ 40.2% (603,945 votes)

Kang Daniel â€“ 31% (465,817)

GOT7 member BamBam â€“ 15.5% (232,300)

Ha Sung-woon â€“ 1.9% (28,997)

Wonho â€“ 1.8% (26,289)

Female Solo

IU â€“ 53% (476,313 votes)

Jessi â€“ 19.9% (179,173)

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon â€“ 8.1% (72,733)

CL â€“ 7.2% (65,092)

Jeon So-mi â€“ 4.6% (41,486)

2021 AAA RET Popularity Award

Actor

Kim Seon-ho â€“ 44.3% (1,787,702 votes)

Jinyoung (GOT7) â€“ 35.4% (1,430,856)

Doyoung (NCT) â€“ 4.8% (194,729)

Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO) â€“ 4.4% (176,620)

Junho (2PM) â€“ 2.8% (114,188)

Actress

Song Ji-hyo â€“ 33.3% (374,039 votes)

Mun Ka-young â€“ 19.8% (222,209)

Kim Go-eun â€“ 9.2% (103,402)

Lee Jiah â€“ 8% (89,660)

Kim Hyun-joo â€“ 6.5% (72,612)

Male Group

EXO â€“ 36.5% (4,258,750 votes)

Stray Kids â€“ 18.8% (2,191,495)

NCT DREAM â€“ 17.6% (2,054,477)

NCT 127 â€“ 10.8% (1,259,455)

ASTRO â€“ 3% (355,176)

Female Group

TWICE â€“ 35.8% (1,555,005 votes)

BLACKPINK â€“ 34.1% (1,478,381)

Secret Number â€“ 6.9% (301,586)

Loona â€“ 6.4% (275,848)

Fromis 9 â€“ 3.2% (140,803)

Male Solo

Lim Young Woong â€“ 49.7% (1,621,487 votes)

GOT7 member BamBam â€“ 20.7% (676,632)

Kang Daniel â€“ 18.8% (612,662)

GOT7 member Jay B â€“ 6.5% (213,150)

GOT7 member Yugyeom â€“ 1.9% (61,071)

Female Solo