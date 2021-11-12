Asia Artist Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2021 is one of the highly anticipated star-studded events of this year. It will feature the performances of popular K-pop band members and K-drama artists, including ITZY, Seventeen, Stray Kids, and Astro. The ceremony will also feature a lineup of internationally famous artists from the Korean entertainment industry as presenters.

Since the annual award ceremony was held without any audience participation last year, the fans are eagerly looking forward to this year's event. The organizers have already revealed several details about the live show, such as the date, time, hosts, performances, and presenters lineup. The event will be held in the first week of December and famous figures from the industry have confirmed to attend it.

Here are the Details:

Date, Time, Venue: Asia Artist Awards 2021 will be held on December 2 at KBS Arena Hall in Seoul. It will probably kick start with a live broadcast at 6 pm KST. K-pop and K-drama fans could also get a chance to watch the star-studded event online.

Host: Once again, Super Junior member Leeteuk will host the event. He will host the ceremony for the sixth consecutive year. This time, the K-Pop idol will share the stage with IZ*ONE member Jang Won Young. She will be hosting an award show for the first time in her career. She is currently hosting the KBS show Music Bank with Singer Park Sung Hoon.

Lineup: The lineup for this year includes Lee Jung Jae, Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Ah In, aespa, Han So Hee, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, NU'EST singer Minhyun, Na In Woo, Squid Game actors Kim Joo Ryoung and Heo Sung Tae, Ryu Kyung Soo, Lee Jun Young, Lee Do Hyun, NCT member Doyoung, Park Joo Mi, Joo Suk Tae, Cha Ji Yeon,

Jeon Yeo Been, Sung Hoon, Girls' Generation member Yuri, and Park Gun Il.

Performers: Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, SEVENTEEN, trot singer Lim Young Woong, GOT7 member BamBam, Wonho, Kang Daniel, Kwon Eun Bi, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), AleXa, NU'EST, ENHYPEN, ASTRO, PENTAGON, Golden Child, Brave Girls, WJSN CHOCOME, MOMOLAND, Weeekly, STAYC, ITZY and EVERGLOW are expected to set the stage on fire during the Asia Artist Awards 2021.