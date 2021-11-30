Asia Artist Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 6th annual Event from Anywhere

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast from the KBS Arena Hall in Seoul on Thursday at 6 pm KST. The sixth annual award ceremony will feature star-studded performances of famous artists from various parts of Asia, including Thailand and Japan. Confirmed attendees of this year are Astro member Eunwoo, My Name fame Han So Hee, GOT7 member Bambam, and K-pop bands aespa and Seventeen.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online. Music lovers and K-drama fans can stream the event on V Live through the Starnews Channel.

Here is Everything to Know About the Asia Artist Awards 2021

Host: Super Junior member Leeteuk will host the annual award ceremony for the sixth time this year. He will share the stage with former IZ*ONE member Jang Won Yang.

Lineup: South Korean artists attending the sixth annual award ceremony are Lee Jung Jae, Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Ah In, aespa, Han So Hee, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, NU'EST singer Minhyun, Na In Woo, Squid Game actors Kim Joo Ryoung and Heo Sung Tae, Ryu Kyung Soo, Lee Jun Young, Lee Do Hyun, NCT member Doyoung, Park Joo Mi, Joo Suk Tae, Cha Ji Yeon, Jeon Yeo Been, Sung Hoon, Girls' Generation member Yuri, and Park Gun Il. Brave Entertainment CEO and Producer Brave Brothers will also attend the event along with Brave Girls.

International artists to perform at the award ceremony include 2gether: The Series stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, J-Pop group Sandaime J Soul Brothers, and Japanese actor Takumi Kitamura.

Winners:

U+ IDOL LIVE Popularity Award

Actor

Kim Seon-ho â€“ 40.5% (542,972 Votes)

ASTRO member Cha Eun-Woo â€“ 33.2% (444,907)

NCT member Doyoung â€“ 9% (120,499)

GOT7 member Park Jin-Young â€“ 3.8% (51,121)

Song Joong-Ki â€“ 2.9% (39,167)

Actress

Jung Ho-yeon â€“ 30.3% (287,348 votes)

Han So-hee â€“ 28% (265,327)

Song Ji-hyo â€“ 14.5% (137,593)

Jeon Yeo-been â€“ 7.4% (70,507)

Shin Min-a â€“ 6.6% (62,795)

Male Group

BTS â€“ 26.9% (1,153,163 votes)

ENHYPEN â€“ 18.3% (786,399)

Treasure â€“ 13.9% (596,021)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER â€“ 11% (471,897)

Stray Kids â€“ 6.7% (287,186)

Female Group

BLACKPINK â€“ 40.3% (458,390)

TWICE â€“ 27% (307,523)

Aespa â€“ 9.5% (108,133)

ITZY â€“ 6.2% (70,522)

Red Velvet â€“ 3.5% (40,127)

Male Solo

Lim Young-Woong â€“ 40.2% (603,945 votes)

Kang Daniel â€“ 31% (465,817)

GOT7 member BamBam â€“ 15.5% (232,300)

Ha Sung-woon â€“ 1.9% (28,997)

Wonho â€“ 1.8% (26,289)

Female Solo

IU â€“ 53% (476,313 votes)

Jessi â€“ 19.9% (179,173)

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon â€“ 8.1% (72,733)

CL â€“ 7.2% (65,092)

Jeon So-mi â€“ 4.6% (41,486)

2021 AAA RET Popularity Award

Actor

Kim Seon-ho â€“ 44.3% (1,787,702 votes)

Jinyoung (GOT7) â€“ 35.4% (1,430,856)

Doyoung (NCT) â€“ 4.8% (194,729)

Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO) â€“ 4.4% (176,620)

Junho (2PM) â€“ 2.8% (114,188)

Actress

Song Ji-hyo â€“ 33.3% (374,039 votes)

Mun Ka-young â€“ 19.8% (222,209)

Kim Go-eun â€“ 9.2% (103,402)

Lee Jiah â€“ 8% (89,660)

Kim Hyun-joo â€“ 6.5% (72,612)

Male Group

EXO â€“ 36.5% (4,258,750 votes)

Stray Kids â€“ 18.8% (2,191,495)

NCT DREAM â€“ 17.6% (2,054,477)

NCT 127 â€“ 10.8% (1,259,455)

ASTRO â€“ 3% (355,176)

Female Group

TWICE â€“ 35.8% (1,555,005 votes)

BLACKPINK â€“ 34.1% (1,478,381)

Secret Number â€“ 6.9% (301,586)

Loona â€“ 6.4% (275,848)

Fromis 9 â€“ 3.2% (140,803)

Male Solo

Lim Young Woong â€“ 49.7% (1,621,487 votes)

GOT7 member BamBam â€“ 20.7% (676,632)

Kang Daniel â€“ 18.8% (612,662)

GOT7 member Jay B â€“ 6.5% (213,150)

GOT7 member Yugyeom â€“ 1.9% (61,071)

Female Solo