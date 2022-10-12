Ashley Rison: Ohio Coach Pleads Guilty to Engaging in Sexual Acts with Her Student in the Backseat of Her Car

A Hamilton woman and former New Miami coach has admitted guilt to engaging in sexual conduct with a teen student while she was a coach.

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 31, was indicted in January on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor, as previously reported.

Rison Agrees Plea Deal, Faces 8 Years in Prison

On Tuesday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Rison pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. In exchange for the plea, the remainder of the charges were dismissed.

Rison faces the maximum of eight years in prison. She will be designated a Tier-III sexual offender, requiring her to register her residence with the sheriff for the rest of her life. Judge Dan Haughey has set her sentencing for Nov. 16. Rison is free on bond after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond. She is wearing a GPS monitor.

Rison Engaged in Sexual Acts with the Student 8 Times

Rison resigned her position as a "paraprofessional and coach" effective May 3, 2021, the same day the alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

She allegedly was meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff's office and prosecutor.

Rison was accused of having sex with the student eight times in April 2021. She also faced accusations of supplying the student with alcohol in March 2021 and tampering with evidence in May 2021 to impede an investigation.

Rison was also a former head softball coach and teacher's aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from her sexual relationship with a 17-year-old softball player, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.