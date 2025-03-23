The Art of Negotiation Episode 6: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Art of Negotiation episode 6 will air on JTBC TV on Sunday (March 23) at 10:30 PM KST. The workplace drama will feature a team-up between Oh Soon Young, Choi Jin Soo, and Kwang Min Jung to secure a deal in Japan. Viewers in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The Art of Negotiation is an ongoing workplace drama that follows master negotiator Yoon Joo No. It narrates the story of legendary negotiator Yoon Joo No when he tries to save the debt-ridden Sanin Group with the help of his team. The mini-series features Lee Je Hoon, Kim Dae Myung, Sung Dong Il, Jang Hyun Sung, Oh Man Seok, Ahn Hyun Ho, and Cha Kang Yoon in lead roles. It premiered on JTBC on Saturday (March 8) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about The Art of Negotiation episode 6, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Art of Negotiation Episode 6:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Art of Negotiation episode 6 will focus on Yoon Joo No and his team's Japanese trip. Although the M&A team heads to Japan to secure a deal with parts supplier Shimizu, language barriers and cultural differences affect the negotiations. The newly released stills show Choi Jin Soo casually interacting with Shimizu's employee Hirose.

When Oh Soon Young and Kwang Min Jung notice it, they help their teammate by coaching them to take the next step. According to the production team, the viewers can watch the upcoming episode to see if the team will succeed in their mission.