The Art of Negotiation Episode 3: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More 

The Art of Negotiation episode 3 will air on JTBC TV on Saturday (March 15) at 10:30 PM KST. The workplace drama will focus on master negotiator Yoon Joo No's negotiations. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viu.

The Art of Negotiation is an ongoing workplace drama that follows master negotiator Yoon Joo No. It narrates the story of legendary negotiator Yoon Joo No when he tries to save the debt-ridden Sanin Group with the help of his team. The mini-series features Lee Je Hoon, Kim Dae Myung, Sung Dong Il, Jang Hyun Sung, Oh Man Seok, Ahn Hyun Ho, and Cha Kang Yoon in lead roles. It premiered on JTBC on Saturday (March 8) at 10:30 PM KST.

Here is everything about The Art of Negotiation episode 3, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of The Art of Negotiation Episode 3:

US - 9:30 AM

Canada - 9:30 AM

Australia - 11:30 PM

New Zealand - 1:30 PM

Japan - 10:30 PM

Mexico - 7:30 AM

Brazil - 10:30 AM

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 PM

India - 7:00 PM

Indonesia - 8:30 PM

Singapore - 9:30 PM

China - 9:30 PM

Europe - 3:30 PM

France - 3:30 PM

Spain - 3:30 PM

UK - 2:30 PM

South Africa - 3:30 PM

Philippines - 9:30 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Art of Negotiation episode 3 previews Yoon Joo No discussing with the game company. Although the M&A team visits the firm for a successful negotiation, things become difficult until rookie intern Choi Jin Soo interferes. According to the production team, the viewers can look forward to the role played by the intern during the negotiation of the acquisition.