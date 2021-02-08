Armie Hammer found himself surrounded by controversy last month after alleged text messages he sent to multiple women describing his wild sexual fantasies, including rape and cannibalism, were leaked on social media.

Screenshots of the alleged DMs sent by Hammer to anonymous women were leaked by Instagram user @houseofeffie. In the posts, Hammer talked about his need to "drink" a woman's blood and described himself as a "100 percent cannibal." In other messages, Hammer also allegedly talked about his BDSM, anal sex and rape fantasies, as previously reported.

In the wake of the scandal, the Call Me By Your Name star's former girlfriends, including Paige Lorenze and Courtney Vucekovich, also came forward with allegations of abuse against the actor and opened up about his cannibalistic tendencies. Hammer referred to the allegations as "bullsh*t claims" and even dropped out of an upcoming Lionsgate film with Jennifer Lopez.

Armie Hammer Linked to Deaths, Disappearance in Joshua Tree National Park

In a bizarre turn of events, Hammer is now being accused of murder in an unfounded conspiracy theory that is being circulated on social media. Citing the private celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, Grazia magazine reported that the account shared screenshots claiming a large US media outlet had dirt on Hammer and that it was "due to be published imminently." The report said it was the reason why the actor's agency and publicist both dropped him over the weekend.

Not long after, Twitter account In The Cut tried to find a connection between the 34-year-old actor and the skeletal remains of three women who were found near a location where he was doing construction work on a rundown motel in Joshua Tree National Park during the pandemic due to a lack of options (which he has been pretty vocal about).

A follow-up tweet included a link to an article about human remains found a short distance from the property earlier this month as well as a screenshot of a now-deleted post shared by Hammer accuser @houseofeffie. "Holy shit. I know what's going to come out. It's bad. Really bad," the post read. "Like I'm shaking and feel like I'm gonna throw up bad..."

Another user shared screenshots of a claim that surfaced on celebrity gossip website Lipstick Alley that Hammer was being investigated in connection with the disappearance of 37-year-old California mom Erika Lloyd who went after setting off on a road trip to Joshua Tree in June 2020 and that the human remains recently found in the area could belong to her. The post was accompanied with a photo from Hammer's Instagram feed, taken at Joshua Tree National Park in August.

The "Armie Hammer is a serial killer" conspiracy seems extremely far-fetched and there is no evidence to back the claim that Hammer was involved in the disappearance of Lloyd or had a connection to the skeletal remains found in Joshua Tree other than the fact that both incidents took place in Joshua Tree, where Hammer was working a construction job.