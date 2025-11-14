Arkansas Man Forced Abortion on Child Victim by Repeatedly Punching Victim in the Stomach

An Arkansas man is in prison after he tried to force an abortion on a child victim, according to authorities.

Wade Lawrence Green, 43, stands accused of two counts of rape, as well as one count each of sexual assault in the second degree, sexual extortion, and concealing birth, according to Benton County Sheriff's Office records.

Green Allegedly Sexually Assaulted, Raped Multiple Victims

The alleged sexual assaults took place on multiple occasions between 2020 and the spring of 2023, eventually leading to one of the victims becoming pregnant.

Green was arrested Monday after an individual reported a "bad man" who was sexually assaulting young girls in a 911 call placed Nov. 9. The same day Bentonville Police Department officers rushed over to the residence in question and began interviewing the children there.

One of the victims — still underage at the time of her interview with police — said Green began sexually abusing her in 2020.

"[Redacted] stated the abuse from Wade started when she was 10 or 11," the affidavit reads. "She said Wade would tell her that he wanted her to grow up and eventually be his wife and that it wasn't pedophilia because they loved each other."

That sexual abuse, the child said, eventually led to her becoming pregnant by Wade in 2023, police claim in the charging document.

Wade Used Brutal At-Home Methods to Abort the Child, Causing Victim to Give Birth to a Stillborn

In turn, the defendant tried to abort the unborn child with an array of brutal at-home methods — including punching the girl in the stomach repeatedly and shoving a metal rod inside of her, police allege.

In March 2023, the underage victim gave birth inside the residence, she told police. The baby, however, was stillborn. The child victim blacked out while giving birth, she told police. The victim said she never saw her baby — but knew the newborn was dead, according to the affidavit. The victim went on to say she assumed Green put the tiny body into a trash bag and disposed of the remains.

The girl also said she never once went to a hospital throughout the miscarriage or the recovery process, authorities say. In a follow-up interview with a child advocate, the girl went on to say she endured instances of coercion, psychological and physical abuse in addition to the rape and forced abortion attempt, police claim.

Victim Said Green Threatened to Release Videos of Him Raping Her if She Told Anyone About the Abuse

And then, only weeks postpartum, the defendant began sexually assaulting the girl again, she told police. The abuse only stopped after she stopped living at Green's residence, according to the affidavit.

The victim further said she was threatened by the defendant that he would release videos of him raping her should she ever tell anyone about her experiences inside of his residence, police say. Green is also alleged to have told multiple people he was a former Marine and special forces member who was capable of killing someone and concealing his own guilt, authorities say.

The allegations against Green may only be the start. A spokesperson for the Bentonville Police Department said their investigation was "very active" and included multiple child victims. The defendant is currently detained in the Benton County Jail on $500,000 bond. He is slated to appear in court on Dec. 22.