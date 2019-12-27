Ari Behn, former husband of Norwegian princess Martha Louise, who accused actor Kevin Spacey of sexually abusing him, ended his life by suicide on Christmas Day.

The announcement of the 47-year-old author's death was made by his manager, Geir Hakonsund. A statement read: "It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come."

Behn had predicted his death

The Norwegian author who wrote novels, short stories, and plays, got married to Louise, daughter of Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and the fourth in line to the throne, in 2002. The couple have three daughters, Maud (16), Leah(14), and Emma (11). They separated in 2016 before getting officially divorced in 2017.

Behn, who was leading a lonely life after getting divorced from his wife in 2017, had battled alcohol addiction in the past.

During an interview given to the Norwegian magazine Massiv in 2009, Behn had spoken about his fear of dying a lonely man.

"The only thing I fear is that I will not be able to complete the project I have started with my wife, namely to raise three wonderful daughters to become independent, wise individuals with critical empathy and a reality understanding that takes them far past Akersgata, to say it carefully. I'm going to die without the company of anyone, but without being lonely and bitter. It's like I'm never really able to connect with anyone," he told the magazine.

Royals issue a statement

Terming Behn as an important part of their family for many years, the Norwegian royals issued a statement: "He was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother."

Kevin Spacey controversy

In December 2017, Behn accused Spacey of sexually abusing him after he grabbed Behn intimately and offered to go outside during a Nobel Prize concert.

The revelation was made during an interview with radio P4. Disclosing the incident, he said: "I have a little #MeToo story about Kevin Spacey. We were having a nice chat where we spoke about theater and drama, and the little theater, the Wick, a theater in London."

"We had a good conversation sitting beside each other. After five minutes he said 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette,' then he grabbed me under the table right in the balls. I said something like, 'Maybe later," he continued.

Spacey, who hosted the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize concert, was fired from the Netflix original show House of Cards after several men accused him of sexually harassing and abusing them.