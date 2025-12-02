Argentinian OnlyFans Model Suspended from Police Force After She Posted Explicit Content in Her Uniform

An OnlyFans model who also worked as a police officer in Argentina is facing permanent termination after authorities learned she had posted sexually explicit content while wearing the official police uniform.

The woman, identified as Nicole Gabriela Verón, a Buenos Aires City Police officer in her early 20s, went viral on social media earlier this month after her content started circulating across Instagram, TikTok, X and OnlyFans.

The clips featured Verón dressed in her police uniform, using department-issued items in sexualized scenarios—content that officials say crosses clear professional and legal boundaries.

According to local news reports, Verón has served with the Buenos Aires police force for approximately three years. While she maintained a large online following—reportedly more than 100,000 on Instagram and tens of thousands on TikTok—her recent posts prompted an internal review after they began garnering millions of views beyond her subscriber base.

Many of the videos showed Verón posing with handcuffs, performing sexually suggestive role-play, or engaging in provocative skits while wearing the police uniform. One video reportedly depicted her handcuffing another individual during a sexual role-play scene, while another showed her in a sexually charged pool-table skit with another woman.

The situation escalated after the 12B Neighborhood Police Station in Buenos Aires formally flagged the content. In an internal report, the department described Verón's behavior as "irregular conduct" that "significantly affects the prestige of the institution."

Authorities also stated that her actions may be in violation of Argentina's Public Security Law 5688, which prohibits improper use of official police clothing and equipment.

As a result, Internal Affairs launched a formal investigation in coordination with the Office of Transparency and External Control. Verón has since been suspended from active duty pending the outcome of the review.

Officials are also assessing whether disciplinary action will follow, including the possibility of further sanctions. Since the investigation became public, Verón has deactivated or removed several of her social media accounts. She has not made a public statement addressing the suspension or the investigation.