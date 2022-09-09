Argentine TV Presenter Sparks Fury After He Opens Champagne Live on Air to Celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Death [WATCH]

An Argentine TV presenter has come under fire after he appeared to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's death by opening a bottle of champagne on live TV. While the entire world mourned the death of the Queen and paid tribute to her, journalist Santiago Cuneo appeared to celebrate the death of the Queen in a clip posted online that has since gone viral.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace around 8 pm on September 8. The entire royal family rushed to Balmoral on Thursday following her death and started arriving back in London on Friday as the country went into 10-day mourning.

In Bad Taste

Celebrities, politicians, and royal enthusiasts from all over the world have paid tribute to the British monarch who has been in power the longest. However, in a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, journalist Santiago Cuneo sounded pleased to hear that the 96-year-old had died.

He refers to her as an "old woman" in the original video, which has since been taken down, while she hailed the news with a bottle of champagne. He described the development as "good news" and "British s**t," respectively.

"The right person has died,' and 'The old woman finally went to hell," he said elsewhere.

In a post on Twitter, translated from Spanish, he said: "The old bag of s**t died!!!! Immense and eternal joy!!!"

Cuneo, a politician, businessman, and journalist, rose to fame as the host of the 2013â€“2018 television program Uno Mas Uno Tres.

In The Line of Fire

The clip has sparked disgust across social media, with one person writing: "A disgrace, what a lack of respect! He may not like the monarchy but he could respect a deceased person. Apparently, you have to be rude to gain an audience, what a sad world. If this man was a little smarter he would know that the queen has no political power."

"What a horrible thing... how much bad taste," wrote another user.

Elsewhere, heartfelt and emotional tributes have been paid to queen Elizabeth, with Paddington Bear tweeting: "Thank you Ma'am, for everything."

The post deeply touched fans, many of whom were driven to tears.

"Oh god, that's the one that did it," wrote one fan, while another fans who was equally touched by the gesture posted: "I hadn't cried until just now. I suspect I'm not alone."

Paddington's tweet follows the likes of celebrities like Sir Elton John, Stephen Fry, and Dame Helen Mirren who paid their tribute to the Queen, and newsreaders like Huw Edwards who were commended for keeping it together while breaking the news.

John called the Queen "an inspiring presence" and expressed how much he would miss her. "Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing," he wrote.