Who Is Uju Anya? US Professor Wishes 'Excruciating Pain' on Queen Elizabeth II Hours Before She Died

A well-known American professor is facing backlashes as she wished excruciating pain on Queen Elizabeth II hours before she died. Uju Anya stated that may her (Queen) pain be excruciating as news broke that Elizabeth II was placed under medical supervision.

"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating," she tweeted.

Anya Wishes 'Excruciating Pain' on Queen

When several users started lashing out at her over her tweets, she made the matter worse. "I'm not wishing her dead. She's dying already," said Anya.

"Wishing Her An Agonizingly Painful Death"

She also stated that she wishes an agonizingly painful death for Elizabeth as she (Queen) "caused many" during the colonial era of people.

"I'm wishing her an agonizingly painful death like the one she caused for millions of people."

Who is Uju Anya?

Anya is a linguistic professor at Carnegie Mellon University. She was born in Nigeria, a former British colony where they ruled till 1960.

When Anya was ten-years-old, she moved to the US. She has attended Dartmouth College, Brown University, and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Twitter Took Down Anya's Posts

Anya's posts were later taken down by Twitter as it bars 'wishing or hoping that someone experiences physical harm'.

Jeff Bezos Criticized Anya Over Her Vile Posts

When Twitter users questioned her response to Queen's health, she stated that "if anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos targeted Anya over her vile comments. "This is someone supposedly working to make the world better?. I don't think so," said Bezos.

