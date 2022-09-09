Paddington Bear Bids Fond Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II Months after the Two Won the Nation's Heart With Funny Marmalade Sandwich Sketch [WATCH]

As flags flew at half-staff and the entire UK got into 10-day mourning, one special friend of Queen Elizabeth II paid a special tribute. The Paddington Bear paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II just a few months after winning over the nation's hearts with a hilarious afternoon tea sketch at "Buckingham Palace."

The Royal Family made the announcement that the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon at 6:30 p.m. Shortly after the announcement that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96, Paddington joined millions of others in paying tribute to the Queen. Queen Elizabeth II had ruled the United Kingdom for a record-breaking seven decades.

Unique and Touching Tribute

Paddington Bear, who starred with the Queen in a special short film to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, gave a brief but poignant message for his dining companion on Twitter.

"Thank you, Ma'am, for everything," the message read, reprising his closing remarks from the short.

The Queen and the Paddington Bear had become friends just three months earlier over their shared love of marmalade sandwiches just head of the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert.

The Queen pleased and left surprised millions of viewers, after appearing in the hilarious parody with the bear that no one could have predicted to kick-start the Party in the Palace Jubilee Concert on Saturday, June 4.

As a creative way to kick off the festivities, the much-loved British institutions tapped out the beat of Queen's We Will Rock You anthem together on china teacups using silver spoons.

In fact, Britons praised the sketch as being superior to the appearance the Queen made with James Bond during the Olympic opening ceremony. The Queen spent a half-day filming the film.

The two-and-a-half-minute video segment debuted on BBC during the Jubilee celebrations. As in the movies, Ben Whishaw provides Paddington's voice. In the film, Paddington is shown to be surprised and happy to find that The Queen also enjoys marmalade sandwiches.

The Queen then opens her famous handbag to reveal a ready-made supply of Paddington's favorite bread and orange preserve within.

The Queen says, "So do I," then rips open her purse and says, "I keep mine in here," as the loving bear reveals what he has hidden behind his hat.

The bear quickly forgot his etiquette as he sipped tea from the kettle while sitting in the opulent dining room. The clumsy Paddington was seen mistakenly depriving the understanding sovereign of another cup of tea and sprinkling chocolate eclair cream all over a Palace Footman, both of which caused havoc.

The short film finally sees the bear congratulate the Queen on her reign, with Paddington exclaiming: "Happy Jubilee Ma'am. And thank you. For everything." Her Majesty simply replies "That's very kind."

All Memories

Three months down the line, Paddington used those words once again, but this time in a tribute to the Queen shared on the character's official Twitter account.

"Her majesty is well known for her sense of humor, so it should be no surprise that she decided to take part in tonight's sketch," Buckingham Palace said of the skit in a statement, per AP. "There was an interest in the filming and animation process and the opportunity to invite a famous bear to tea was just too much fun to miss."

Diana Ross, Elton John, and Britain's Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder performed at the jubilee concert, which delighted a crowd of 22,000 spectators at Buckingham Palace and millions of viewers on television.

Along with Queen and Adam Lambert, other performers on the bill were Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Hans Zimmer, the Bond theme song composer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, and George Ezra. The show featured appearances from stars including Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews.

The Trooping the Colour on June 2 marked the beginning of the Queen's 70th year in power before the event on Saturday night. Following that, more than 3,000 beacons were lit in honor of the Queen across the UK and the Commonwealth.

Now, the Prince of Wales, who is 73 years old, has spent his whole life preparing to take the throne from the Queen and rule over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, automatically becomes the King.