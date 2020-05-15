Many conspiracy theorists strongly believe that the world is currently going through the end times, and recent developments across the world are seen as signs of an imminent apocalypse. Adding to the heat of the seemingly bizarre theories, unexpected hailstorms lashed India's capital Delhi prompting many Indians to believe that the end of the world is near.

Is Apocalypse Near?

A video of the bizarre occurrence was shared on Twitter by a journalist named Aditya Raj Kaul who claimed that the hailstorm at this time is something rather unusual.

"Hailstorm today in Delhi after a sudden weather change. This is not normal at all," wrote Kaul on Twitter.

In the video, hailstones can be seen carpeting the roads of Delhi, literally resembling visuals from post-apocalyptic Hollywood films.

As the video went viral, many claimed that the end time is near. One user claimed that the year 2020 is getting weirder as time passes by, and she argued that these are signs of the apocalypse.

"In 2012 movie the same thing is shown...snowing in Delhi...Indicating the world coming to an end. All movies are becoming reality," commented a Twitter user.

The current temperature in Delhi is 45 degree Celsius, and the unexpected hailstorm has perplexed people.

Fulfillment of Biblical Prophecies?

A section of Bible scholars has started claiming that all the "Four Horsemen" who bring death, war, famine, and disease to the planet have all been released, and it will mark the end days on the Earth. The conspiracy theorists argue that all the current events on Earth are associated with the second coming of Jesus Christ.

"The four horsemen are depicted in the Book of Revelation Chapter 6 as the first four of seven seals. These seals are benchmarks of end-time events leading up to and including the return of Jesus Christ," said Bible scholar Fred Dattolo.