A mysterious clip shared by popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'The Hidden Underbelly 2.0' is now the hottest debating topic among netizens and alien enthusiasts. In the seemingly mindblowing clip, a cigar-shaped unidentified flying object (UFO) can be seen hovering above the mountains in Tennessee.

The video of the UFO sighting was shot by Whitwell resident Alan Barra. The flying object spotted in the skies appeared to be white in color, and it moved towards the south before disappearing behind the trees.

Mindblowing UFO Footage

After analyzing the video, the moderator of The Hidden Underbelly 2.0 assured that this object is not a blimp as it is moving at a reasonably high speed. The video uploader also revealed that this UFO could not be a plane, as it is traveling at a very low altitude.

As the video uploaded by the conspiracy theory YouTube channel went viral, viewers also put forward their thoughts regarding this mysterious UFO event. Most of the viewers who watched the video assured that this flying object is not man-made. Some of these viewers even went ahead and outlandishly stated this flying object could be most probably an alien spaceship.

"Definitely a UFO. It has that classic haze around it," commented Geddy Lee, a YouTube user. "If this was a plane, there would have been an explosion when it went into the trees as it would have crashed. There's no way a plane would have been able to land on a mountain safely. It's very good footage," commented Betty James, another YouTuber.

Hundreds of UFOs in Californian Skies

The new UFO sighting was reported just a few days after hundreds of unknown flying objects were spotted in the skies of California. Shockingly, this alleged UFO incident happened in broad daylight, and after analyzing the visuals, popular extraterrestrial hunter Scott C Waring assured that this event is irrefutable proof of alien existence. However, skeptics claimed that balloons in the skies were interpreted as alien spaceships by conspiracy theorists.