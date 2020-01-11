Apple has always been very forthcoming when it comes to replacing or recalling defective iPhones or iPhone accessories and components in the past. But when you pay so much for an Apple product you naturally expect the company to deal with any malfunctioning that occurs due to the company's own fault.

In the latest such case, the Cupertino, California based tech giant has said that it will provide replacements for some iPhone battery cases absolutely free of charge, as some of them suffer from charging problems.

Cases eligible for replacement

Apple has appealed customer that they can replace malfunctioning iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases in any color, that were manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019. Customers can get their defective iPhone Smart Battery case at Apple Stores or authorized Apple service providers, according to a notice posted on Apple's website. A defective battery cases will sometimes not charge or won't charge the phone inside the case, as per the post.

Apple has also clarified that the replacement program isn't related to any safety issue and that customers have two years from the date of purchase to get it replaced.

iPhone Smart Battery Case

The Apple official iPhone Smart Battery cases cost $129 (approx. S$175) and come with extra built-in battery that allows user to extend the battery life of their iPhone by simply placing the phone into the case. It also allows you to charge the phone on the go.

The Smart Battery cases are among Apple's best selling accessories for the iPhone, especially among busy office goers and people who are always using their phone's. The cases work perfectly with the iPhone and due to their tight integration with the iPhone operating system, users can know the amount of battery left in the case in the notification center and lock screen of their iPhone. The cases are part of the Apple Ecosystem and they charge with Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.

Apple's past replacement programs

Meanwhile, Apple has replaced defective iPhone accessories and components in the past too. The most notable being the iPhone battery replacement program, where the company would replace the worn-out batteries of the iPhone SE, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 7 series for just $29. But the program was ended last year.