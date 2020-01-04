Apple might be rolling out more handsets than usual this year according to a new report that claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to release as many as six iPhone models this year, including four iPhone 12 models and two new models that will serve as successors to the pocket-friendly iPhone SE.

Apple to launch two iPhone SE 2?

According to DigiTimes, Apple will add an additional LCD-based model to this year's line-up alongside four OLED and one LCD variant and the new addition is rumoured to be an upgraded model of the "iPhone SE 2."

The second SE model will not accompany the first, as it is scheduled for release towards the end of 2020 or early next year. While details of the new iPhone SE 2 model are not yet known, there are reports claiming that the device will sport a 5.5-inch to 6.1-inch LCD display.

This is in line with well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has also said that Apple is working on an iPhone SE 2 Plus model but plans to release it in 2021, so we might be waiting a little longer for the larger-sized model.

While the iPhone SE 2 and SE 2 Plus/Pro might seem like the titles Apple would go for, the devices could be named the iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus/Pro, as previously reported by IBT. After all, Apple did skip the "9" moniker and jumped directly from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone X, so it's still available for use. As for what to expect from the upcoming handsets, they're said to look similar to the iPhone 8/8 Plus and come with hardware comparable to the iPhone 11.

Is the report credible?

It's important to note that the only concrete evidence in the report is a claim that Taiwan-based Chipbond Technology, which makes display driver chips for LCD screens, has received orders for LCD screens of both SE models from Apple to take it with a pinch of salt.

Digitimes reports have been hit and miss as far as rumours are concerned, who it's difficult to determine the accuracy of its latest report. The publication has been more successful reporting supply chain shipments and product release timings as opposed to feature specifications and model announcements.