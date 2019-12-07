There is intense anticipation around Apple's upcoming budget iPhone. Rumored to release by the spring of 2020, the forthcoming iPhone might be launched as iPhone 9 and not SE 2. This might disappoint many budget iPhone fans who are eagerly waiting for the iPhone SE successor.

However, even if the device carries a name which sounds like a premium-priced phone, the iPhone 9 aka SE2 would come with a starting price tag of $399.

Noted Apple tipster Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted about five upcoming iPhone devices in 2020 with 5G connectivity, out of which one is supposed to be the budget iPhone SE 2. He also mentioned that the budget device could boast LCD display instead of OLED display. Kuo also asserted that Apple might be designing wireless iPhone models to be released in 2020 and 2021. In 2021, Apple is also expected to come up with an iPhone SE2 Plus.

According to reports, Apple fans could be a tad disappointed if the iPhone SE2 turns out to be iPhone 9 Plus, and the iPhone 9 is released in 2020 and the bigger variant in 2021. In that case, the Cupertino-based company might release both the iPhone SE2 and iPhone SE2 Plus in a few months from now.

According to Macotakora, the iPhone 9 or SE2 could feature the same design element of Apple iPhone 8 but would sacrifice the 3D Touch features in it. The blog also confirmed Kuo's prediction that the smartphone would be powered with an A13 Bionic chip.

Rumors hint the device would be available in color options including space grey, silver and an appealing red. The device would also feature the good old TouchID as an extra security measure.

The iPhone 9 might incorporate a single-lens camera and a good-to-use selfie camera. It might also feature a slim form factor and is expected to arrive in 64GB and 128GB storage versions.

The iPhone 9 might lack support for 5G connectivity which would be a must-have feature in all devices in the iPhone 12 series.