Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Confirms He Had 'Minor Stroke', Hospitalized

Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak, was rushed to a Mexico City hospital after fears emerged that the tech icon may have suffered a stroke while attending the World Business Forum. Although reports suggest a stroke, this has yet to be officially confirmed.

The 73-year-old tech pioneer experienced a sudden fainting spell at the major business conference. Sources revealed he fainted just before his scheduled appearance, following feelings of discomfort he had reported to his wife.

Despite initial resistance, Wozniak eventually agreed to seek medical attention upon his wife's insistence. His team promptly flew to Mexico City via a private jet to evaluate his condition and determine the need for potential transfer to the United States for further medical care.

Later, Wozniak told ABC News that he had "minor but real stroke" while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City, confirming reports.

According to local news outlet Reforma, Wozniak is currently stable in the hospital, receiving top-notch treatment. Affectionately known as 'Woz' in the tech realm, Wozniak co-founded Apple with the late Steve Jobs in 1976. A Silicon Valley veteran, he played a pivotal role in inventing Apple's first computer, propelling the company to its current status as the world's most valuable enterprise, valued at $2.8 trillion.

Despite his considerable wealth, which exceeds $100 million, Wozniak has often emphasized that his pursuit was never driven by financial gain. "I was never into money in any way - finance. To this day, I have never used Apple stock app, I don't buy and sell stock," he stated. Even in the case of Bitcoin holdings, he sold the majority when the prices surged, aiming for a stress-free life.

For Wozniak, the cornerstone of a successful life revolves around happiness, a philosophy he discovered at the age of 20. "Life is about happiness," he affirmed, drawing upon experiences that bring joy as the defining factor of his contentment.

Earlier this year, Wozniak joined Elon Musk in advocating for a halt in the development of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models. He voiced concerns over the potential misuse of AI by "bad actors" and stressed the need for regulation. His perspective on the dominance of monetary interests in technology's evolution was coupled with a cautious outlook. "I think the forces that drive for money usually win out, which is sort of sad," he commented.

As a trailblazer in computing, Wozniak believes that the oversight and missed opportunities during the internet's nascent stage can provide valuable lessons for the current AI landscape. He remains convinced that while we cannot halt technological progress, education is key in identifying fraudulent or malicious AI-related activities.

Wozniak's stance on accountability in AI-generated content emphasized the human responsibility in its creation. "A human really has to take the responsibility for what is generated by AI," he stressed. Additionally, he advocates for stringent regulations to hold tech companies accountable, particularly those inclined to push ethical boundaries.