Elon Musk Unveils 'Grok': The Witty AI With Dash of Humor to Also Answer Spicy Questions

Tech tycoon Elon Musk has stepped into the realm of artificial intelligence with the introduction of "Grok," presented as a competitor to established generative AI models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

Musk announced that Grok will soon be available to all X Premium+ subscribers after completing its early beta phase. He further disclosed that Grok has access to user posts on X, a platform acquired in October 2022, adding, "Grok is designed with a touch of humor in its responses. It gains real-time data from the platform, providing a unique edge over other models, and it thrives on sarcasm."

Fashioned after the renowned science fiction work "Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," Grok boasts a witty and rebellious personality, aiming to tackle questions and scenarios with a dash of humor not typically found in AI systems.

The mission behind xAI's creation of Grok is to develop AI tools that serve humanity's pursuit of knowledge and understanding. The company emphasizes the need for AI tools to be universally beneficial and inclusive, stating, "We want to empower users with our AI tools, in compliance with the law. Grok is our way to exhibit this approach openly."

With a goal to encourage research and innovation, xAI aspires for Grok to serve as a robust research assistant, facilitating rapid access to information, data processing, and idea generation. The engine driving Grok is Grok-1, xAI's latest large language model, refined over the past four months through several iterations.

Following the announcement of xAI, the company developed a prototype LLM named Grok-0, equipped with 33 billion parameters. Through substantial enhancements in reasoning and coding capabilities, the latest iteration, Grok-1, has achieved significant milestones, scoring 63.2% on the HumanEval coding task and 73% on MMLU.

Presently, xAI is offering a select group of users in the United States the opportunity to trial the Grok prototype and provide feedback as part of its development process.