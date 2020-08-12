Citing quotes from Bible, adamant believers strongly argue that humanity is currently going through the end times, and the second coming of Christ is imminent, which will ultimately mark apocalypse on the planet. According to these believers, signs of the apocalypse are visible since the day Israel was established in 1948, following the second world war.

Israel was established after the second world war so that Jews will have a safe haven to reside on earth. Conspiracy theorists believe that the rise of Israel was the first step of an apocalypse, and the recent events that are happening in the world are substantiating the fact that the end is near.

Rise of Israel and Impending Apocalypse

"In other words, He said to watch for the rebirth of Israel. He indicated that when the fig tree blooms again, He would be at the gates of Heaven, ready to return (Matthew 24:33). Equally significant, He added an interesting observation: 'Truly I say to you, this generation will not pass away until all these things take place" (Matthew 24:34). What generation? The generation that sees the fig tree blossom. We are that generation. The fig tree has blossomed. Jesus is at the gates. There is no way to escape the conclusion that we are living on borrowed time," wrote the website, End Times Prophecy Watch.

These conspiracy theorists also noted that humans are going through a borrowed time, and it is just a matter of time before the apocalypse hits the blue planet.

Is Nibiru Headed Towards Earth?

In the meantime, a section of people who believe in apocalypse from space has started claiming that rogue planet Nibiru is currently headed towards the earth. According to these conspiracy theorists, Nibiru is a killer planet that has been lurking at the edges of the solar system, and now this giant space body is in its collision course towards earth. Even though Nibiru conspiracy theory continues to gain attention from apocalypse believers, NASA has classified it as an internet hoax.

However, skeptics are not convinced about these predictions. According to these skeptics, doomsday predictions have gained popularity every time, but none of those predictions have turned true, and the blue planet continues to remain the safest place for life to thrive and evolve.