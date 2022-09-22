Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 Winners

Seoul International Drama Awards 2022, which is also known as the Seoul Drama Awards or SDA 2022, is only a few hours away from a live broadcast. The annual award ceremony will be held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 pm KST.

The winners of this year will be announced during the star-studded award ceremony, which will be attended by celebrities from various parts of Asia. A total of 225 dramas from 39 countries participated in the annual award ceremony. The nominees were declared on Friday, August 5.

K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the annual ceremony from the comfort of their homes.

Complete Winners List of Seoul International Drama Awards 2022:

Best Actress

Ana Rujas for Thistle

Burcu Biricik for Chrysalis S2

Jodie Comer for Help

Sandrine Bisson for The Last Summers of the Raspberries

Ebru Sahin for Destan

Jie Dong for The Last Goodbye to Mama

Somin Jeon for My Daughter

Best Actor

Fang Yin for The Last Goodbye to Mama

Murat Yildinm for Aziz

Namgil Kim for Through the Darkness

Tobias Moretti for The Winemaker

Sebastian Koch for Your Honor

Stephen Graham for Help

Best Screenwriter

Agnes Pluch for Breaking Point

Dominique Garnier for Nobody's Child

Heejung Han for The King's Affection

Natalie Carter for Emma Bovary

Zoe Caleron

Eda Tezcan for Aziz

Ugras Gunes for Hidden Truth

Eva De Castro

Best Director

Akim Isker for Nobody's Child

Ben Fong for Kids' Lives Matter

Nadim GOQ for Chrysalis S2

Sven Bohse for Sisi

Sangyeol Choi for My Daughter

Hiro Murai for Station Eleven

Sol Kang for Show Window: the Queen's House

Jeremy Podeswa

Daehee Park

Best Serial Drama

Aziz

Left Right

Be Reborn

Luoyang

Destan

Hidden Truth

The Ideal City

The Last Goodbye to Mama

Best Mini-series

Anne

Breaking Point

Sisi

Station Eleven

Hotel Portofino

Jeyran

Thistle

The Last Summers of the Raspberries

Best TV Movie