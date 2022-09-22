Seoul International Drama Awards 2022 Winners

Seoul International Drama Awards 2022, which is also known as the Seoul Drama Awards or SDA 2022, is only a few hours away from a live broadcast. The annual award ceremony will be held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, on Thursday, September 22, at 5 pm KST.
The winners of this year will be announced during the star-studded award ceremony, which will be attended by celebrities from various parts of Asia. A total of 225 dramas from 39 countries participated in the annual award ceremony. The nominees were declared on Friday, August 5.
K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand, can watch the annual ceremony from the comfort of their homes.
Complete Winners List of Seoul International Drama Awards 2022:
Best Actress
- Ana Rujas for Thistle
- Burcu Biricik for Chrysalis S2
- Jodie Comer for Help
- Sandrine Bisson for The Last Summers of the Raspberries
- Ebru Sahin for Destan
- Jie Dong for The Last Goodbye to Mama
- Somin Jeon for My Daughter
Best Actor
- Fang Yin for The Last Goodbye to Mama
- Murat Yildinm for Aziz
- Namgil Kim for Through the Darkness
- Tobias Moretti for The Winemaker
- Sebastian Koch for Your Honor
- Stephen Graham for Help
Best Screenwriter
- Agnes Pluch for Breaking Point
- Dominique Garnier for Nobody's Child
- Heejung Han for The King's Affection
- Natalie Carter for Emma Bovary
- Zoe Caleron
- Eda Tezcan for Aziz
- Ugras Gunes for Hidden Truth
- Eva De Castro
Best Director
- Akim Isker for Nobody's Child
- Ben Fong for Kids' Lives Matter
- Nadim GOQ for Chrysalis S2
- Sven Bohse for Sisi
- Sangyeol Choi for My Daughter
- Hiro Murai for Station Eleven
- Sol Kang for Show Window: the Queen's House
- Jeremy Podeswa
- Daehee Park
Best Serial Drama
- Aziz
- Left Right
- Be Reborn
- Luoyang
- Destan
- Hidden Truth
- The Ideal City
- The Last Goodbye to Mama
Best Mini-series
- Anne
- Breaking Point
- Sisi
- Station Eleven
- Hotel Portofino
- Jeyran
- Thistle
- The Last Summers of the Raspberries
Best TV Movie
- (S)he
- Emma Bovary
- Nobody's Child
- Take Me Home
- Help
- My Daughter
- The Winemaker
- The World Stands Still