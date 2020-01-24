American bombshell Antje Utgaard has taken the internet by storm with her sultry looks. The model and actor recently shared a sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle that has left her fans spellbound. In the photo, Utgaard is seen sporting a sexy net bikini dress against the backdrop of the blue sea. The diva wears stunning accessories such as a watch, bracelets and her brown-colored shades to match her hot bikini set. She looks stunning in the photo that has received 28.8K likes and 200 comments.

The 25-year-old model is known for her sexy figure, which she often likes to flaunt on social media through her Instagram posts. Utgaard isn't shy of showing off her cleavage on social media and she often makes heads turn with her hot and sexy photos. She is not only a great model but also a fitness enthusiast. She recently uploaded a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen exercising with dumbbells. The diva's video garnered more than 35.4K likes and views.

Earlier, Utgaard shared another eye-popping photo taking the internet by storm. In the photo, she is seen lying on a bed without any clothes while she covers her nipples with her bare hands. The photo was clicked somewhere in Los Angeles and it bagged over 27.8K likes on the social media platform.

In another photo, Utgaard is seen flaunting her round assets, which left her fans wanting for more. The Playboy model wore a white shirt while the buttons were left open to give a sneak peak to her sexy figure.

Utgaard has 1.8 million fans following her on her official Instagram handle and they love the model for sharing some of the sexiest photos from her modelling projects keeping them updated all the time.