Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim: Israeli Diplomats Shot Dead by Pro-Palestine Terrorist Elias Rodriguez Were Planning to Get Engaged Next Week

A pro-Palestinian terrorist shot dead a couple who were planning to get engaged next week in a devastating attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Israeli embassy staffer Yaron Lischinsky and his girlfriend, Sarah Milgrim, were identified as the victims of the horrific attack that took place early Thursday morning.

The shooting was strongly condemned by President Trump. The alleged gunman, Elias Rodriguez, 30, was heard shouting "Free Palestine" multiple times as he was arrested shortly after carrying out the massacre. He is presently being questioned by the police. Authorities confirmed that the suspect had no previous contact with law enforcement. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Killed a Week Before Engagement

Lischinsky, one of the victims, was a dual citizen of Germany and Israel who worked as a research assistant specializing in Middle East and North African Affairs within the Political Department of the Israeli Embassy, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The couple had been attending a Young Diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the shooting took place.

The Israel Heritage Foundation confirmed Lischinsky's death in a post on X, saying: "The IHF sadly announces the tragic murder by a cold blooded terrorist of Yaron Lischinsky in DC. Our hearts ache for his loved ones. May his memory be a blessing."

Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the United States, revealed that Lischinsky had recently bought an engagement ring and had planned to propose next week in Jerusalem.

The second victim of the senseless shooting was his girlfriend and soon-to-be fiancée. Milgrim was employed in the public diplomacy division at the Israeli Embassy and held a master's degree in international studies from American University.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, attributing it to "wild incitement against the State of Israel' was to blame for the horror attack and that it was the 'terrible price of anti-Semitism."

Netanyahu has also announced that security will be beefed up at Israeli diplomatic missions around the world to ensure the safety of the country's representatives.

Danny Danon, Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, condemned the attack, calling it a "depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism." "The shooting outside the event at the Jewish Museum in Washington – in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured – is a criminal act of anti-Semitic terrorism," he said.

"Attacking diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line."

Act of Terrorism

Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, confirmed that the Young Diplomats event was underway at the museum on Wednesday night when the tragic attack occurred. In his work, Lischinsky aimed to "expand the circle of peace with our Arab neighbors and pursue regional cooperation."

He described his efforts as being "in the best interest of both the State of Israel and the Middle East as a whole." His social media activity reflected a deep commitment to Israel and the Jewish community, frequently sharing posts in support of the IDF's actions.

Lischinsky had also been photographed with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who released a statement early Thursday morning in response to the attack.

"I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC," he said. "This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy. Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered, and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff.

"'We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us."

Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the suspect was seen walking back and forth outside the museum before he was arrested. He was reportedly shouting, "Free Palestine, Free Palestine" after the shooting.

Investigators have not yet revealed a motive behind the shooting but said the case remains under active investigation. This came as a LinkedIn profile and a photo allegedly linked to Rodriguez have appeared on social media.

Although unconfirmed, the profile lists his location as Chicago, Illinois, and mentions a connection to the American Osteopathic Association, Inc. (AOIA). However, there has been no official confirmation on this.

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral that appears to show Rodriguez being taken into police custody while he chants "Free Palestine."