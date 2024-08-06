Luana Alonso: Glamorous Paraguayan Swimmer was Kicked Out of Olympic Village Because of Disneyland Trip and Skimpy Outfit

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso might have enjoyed herself a bit too much at the Paris Olympics. The 20-year-old Alonso was asked to leave the Olympic Village for creating an "inappropriate environment", reportedly linked to a trip to Disneyland that upset Paraguayan Olympic officials and for wearing revealing outfits instead of team attire.

After failing to advance from her heat in the women's 100m butterfly semifinals on July 27, the swimmer shared her visit to Disneyland Paris with photos on Instagram. She posted snapshots of herself wearing Mickey Mouse ears in front of the castle at Disneyland Park, as well as another photo showing two champagne flutes toasting at the park.

Complete Indiscipline

The photos were added to a highlight on her Instagram account on July 29. Paraguayan media reported that Alonso opted for a tourist outing instead of supporting her teammates, which angered the country's Olympic leadership.

A report by The Daily Mail mentioned that Alonso was a distraction to other competitors due to her "skimpy clothing and socializing with other athletes."

After being asked to leave the Olympic Village, Alonso checked into a hotel in Paris and visited upscale stores and restaurants, according to the report.

"Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay," Larissa Schaerer, the head of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee, said in a statement published by The Sun on Monday.

"We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes' Village."

"She [Luana Alonso] competed on Saturday the 27th [July] and when she finished competing, she declared that she was going to retire.

"We were not aware of that, not even her coach. It was a decision that we respect," Schaerer told Radio Monumental 1080 AM in the Paraguayan capital Asunción.

"She had a flight to leave on the 29th in the morning and that same afternoon-evening she told me that she was going to leave, that she was going to sleep in a hotel.

Distraction for Her Teammates

Although Alonso did not qualify in her event, she had been staying in the Olympic Village, which is permitted. Following the race, she announced her retirement from the sport on social media.

"it's official! I'm retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support!" Alonso wrote on Instagram after the event. "Sorry Paraguay ♥️ I just have to say thank you!"

On Monday, Alonso appeared to be back in the U.S., posting a photo of an American flag to her Instagram Story. "Pony up," she captioned another photo of a horse statue, accompanied by a peace sign emoji.

Alonso has yet to directly comment on the situation.

The full extent of activities within the Olympic Village is hard to determine. Spanning parts of three cities—Saint-Denis, Saint Ouen, and L'Île-Saint-Denis—it houses 14,250 athletes.

Rules within the Olympic Village vary depending on the host country, and teams may also follow their own guidelines.

Additionally, athletes at the Paris Olympics must adhere to social media regulations.

"Athletes staying in the Olympic Village are also required to respect the protected atmosphere and privacy of the Olympic Village and are not allowed to report on the activities of other residents, unless they have obtained such other persons' consent beforehand," the 2024 Paris Games guidelines state.

"Please note that it is forbidden to take photos or to record audio or video in restricted areas, including but not limited to the medical areas or doping control station."

Athletes at the Paris Games are required to reside with the team they are representing.