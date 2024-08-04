Anthony Ammirati: French Pole Vaulter Goes Viral after His Manhood Prevents Him from Medaling at Paris Olympics 2024 [WATCH]

Anthony Ammirati has gone viral at the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to clear his target height because his manhood hit the bar. The 21-year-old French athlete was on track to clear 5.70m during his third attempt on Saturday morning, but a sensitive part of his body prevented him, causing viewers to erupt in laughter on social media.

Ammirati had successfully cleared two heights before his private parts interfered with his score. He ultimately finished 12th in Group A with a height of 5.60 meters. "Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are already having a hard time acknowledging what happened. Help I'm dying," one user wrote on X.

Social Media Goes Wild

"Oh he brought that baguette to the games," another user wrote. "Unlucky but also good flex" a third user said.

"The best way to lose... man ego still there," another person said.

Ammirati's compatriots, Robin Emig and Thibault Collet, recorded heights of 5.60 meters and 5.75 meters, respectively.

Collet, who became the third-best French pole vaulter in history in June by clearing 5.95 meters, commented on his performance on Saturday, saying, "When people say the Games are different, well, they really are different."

"I thought it wouldn't necessarily affect me by arriving with potentially the third world performance of the year, but that doesn't mean anything.

"Today, I missed my competition. I knew that this qualification was going to be tough and now I'm taking it in the face.

"The Olympic Games are over. I'm going to pack my bags before going home."

The pole vault event final is scheduled for Monday.

Earlier in the Olympics, a French diver gained attention on social media after a photo of his very tight swimming trunks was shared on X.

Not The First Time

This isn't the first time such an incident has happened at an international event. In 2022, an Italian athlete ended up last in his 400-meter race at the World Athletics U20 Championships 2022 after he was compelled to slow down and cover his genitals with his hand after he started the race without his underwear.

Decathlete Alberto Nonino was performing well but suddenly during the 400-meter race, his penis popped out of his shorts.

While the entire stadium and audience on television watched the embarrassing moment, Nonino ended up losing the race because of this awkward wardrobe malfunction.

The 18-year-old's problems down below were immediately cited as the reason for his slow-down even by journalists and commentators on live television.

The awkward wardrobe malfunction was primarily because of two reasons.

First, Nonino entered the competition without underwear. Although there wasn't a problem initially, his penis ended up popping out of as the shorts he was wearing were too loose.

Nonino, in fact, got off to a strong start before passing two competitors in spectacular fashion on the final curve.

However, he significantly slowed down in the final lap and was caught on camera adjusting something between his legs. It soon became clear that he was uncomfortable because the video of the race showed him glancing down to see if his shorts were still on.