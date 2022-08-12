Anne Heche Was High on Cocaine and Is 'Not Expected to Survive'; Family Asks for Prayers as Actress is Put on Life Support

Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and is "not expected to survive", according to a new health update shared by the actress' team on Thursday, following a horrific car crash in Los Angeles last week. This comes as Heche's friends revealed that she was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl at the time of the crash last Friday.

Heche's family said in a statement that she was now being kept on life support to determine whether her organs were viable for donation. The family said it had "long been her choice" to donate her organs. Sources from the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ on Thursday that Heche, 53, tested positive for both drugs in her blood.

Almost No Chance

According to the statement shared by Heche's representative, the actress is "not expected to survive" after suffering "a severe anoxic brain injury" during the horrific car crash last week. She is presently on life support and her condition hasn't improved.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital," the statement read.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the statement added.

"More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work â€” especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

This comes as Heche's friends confirmed on Thursday that she was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

Although Heche was photographed with a vodka bottle in her cupholder, authorities have determined that she had not been drinking.

However, law enforcement officials will conduct additional testing to determine whether fentanyl was in Heche's system when she crashed as they warned that it is possible that she might have been given fentanyl in the hospital to help manage her pain following the accident.

Tragic End?

With no improvement in her condition, Heche's family and friends are praying for a "miracle" as they worry that she will die from smoke inhalation from the terrible crash. Heche's "close friend" echoed those sentiments, telling the Daily Mail she is "in terrible condition" and that "the smoke inhalation is life-threatening."

The friend requested that people "please pray" for the actress and felt that "only God can save her now."

"She needs everyone's prayers. She is in the worst state you can imagine. Whatever you believe in, please pray for her, please," the friend said.

Heche was driving at a high speed on Friday when she struck a house in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, not far from her own residence. According to reports, the collision sparked a fire that required an hour to put out.

It reportedly took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to "access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames" that were caused by Heche's crash.

The owner of the house escaped without injury. Neighbors told Fox News that the car had ploughed right through the house. "The windows were broken, so I opened the back door of the car. [Heche] answered and said she was not OK, so that was tough. I know they didn't get her out of the car until the fire was pretty much put out."

Authorities on Wednesday upgraded their investigation to a felony DUI after the woman whose home Heche crashed into said she was hurt and required medical attention as a result.

However, Heche's family seem to have almost lost hope and are praying for her recovery, which they believe is almost impossible now.