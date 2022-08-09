Anne Heche In 'Extremely Critical Condition' after Slipping Into a Coma; New Video Shows Actress Speeding Out of Alley Before Crash [WATCH]

Actress Anne Heche has slipped into a coma and fighting for her life following the horrific car crash that left her with serious burns and ignited a fire that almost destroyed a house. According to reports, Heche, 53, is in yet to regain consciousness and is in "extremely critical" condition, a representative of the actress said on Monday.

According to the representative, Heche will need surgery and her injuries are far more serious than they were initially thought. Heche was involved in a horrific car crash on Friday that saw her lose control of her Mini as it careered into a home setting both ablaze.

In Critical Condition

Heche's former boyfriend Thomas Jane said on Saturday that the actress was stable. However, she is not. Her representative said on Monday that her condition is "extremely critical" and she is fighting for her life.

"At this time Anne is in extremely critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a rep for the actor said in a statement.

In fact, she is in a coma and is yet to regain consciousness following the crash, the representative said. "Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma," her spokesperson said on Monday.

The statement, shared with Deadline, comes two days after her publicist first shared that the actress was "in stable condition."

Her family has asked for "thoughts and prayers."

Earlier on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained a warrant to test the "Vanished" actress' blood to see if she had been drinking or using drugs when the accident happened. Heche may have been drunk when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a residence in Los Angeles, starting a huge fire that severely burnt both her and the vehicle.

"The info we received this morning was a warrant that was obtained the same day as the traffic collision, which was Aug. 5. The warrant was to draw blood, and an investigation is ongoing pending the blood test results," a rep for the LAPD told us.

"If found intoxicated, [Heche] could be charged with misdemeanor DUI hit and run. No arrests have been made so far."

Fighting for Her Life

Heche suffered burn injuries but was "conscious and breathing" when paramedics removed her from the vehicle. It took 59 firefighters to drag her out of her car before she was taken to the hospital. Since then, Heche has been in a coma.

Earlier on Monday, newly released video showed the moments leading up to the collision where Heche nearly ran over a woman. She was seen rushing through an alleyway in the city's Mar Vista neighborhood while a pedestrian was seen crossing the street.

the unidentified woman spun around in shock as the blue Mini Clubman sped past just before 11 a.m. on Friday,

Although the blood test reports haven't arrived, police believe that Heche was driving under influence. Moments before the crash, a photo taken by a witness shows Heche driving a blue Mini Clubman while holding a bottle with a red top, looking glassy-eyed.

Meanwhile, fresh photos revealed the horrified homeowner's reaction as she witnessed her "entire lifetime of possessions" burn to the ground during the horrific incident on Friday morning.

The woman, identified as Lynne Mishele, was seen watching in shock as the actress tore through her life's work at breakneck speed, causing it to explode in a blaze.

59 firefighters battled the sizable fire, which took more than an hour to put out, as she stood outside on the sidewalk with her hands in her pockets and an expression of shock on her face.

Heche crashed her Mini first into a garage block, then sped off, smashed through a hedge, and finally ended herself completely submerged in Mishele's house on 1766 South Walgrove Avenue.