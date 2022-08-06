Anne Heche's Ex-Boyfriend Claims Actress Is Expected To 'Pull Through' After Near-Deadly Car Crash

After a near-deadly car crash on Friday, Anne Heche is expected to pull through, claimed her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane.

The actor who dated the actress as recently as 2020 has underlined that Heche is expected to make it.

Heche Is In Stable Condition

After the fearsome incident, Heche is in stable condition at a local hospital. "My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation Thank God no one else was hurt," Thomas told Daily Mail.

The actress was in critical condition as she slammed her vehicle into a garage on Friday.

Then backed up and took off before smashing into another house. The car exploded after the second crash, and Heche â€” who was reportedly badly burned â€” was later seen flailing on a stretcher after first responders rescued her from the wrecked vehicle, according to New York Post.

Bystanders Tried To Help Heche

Multiple witnesses on the scene stated that after the first crash, bystanders reportedly attempted to help Heche in getting out of the car, but she allegedly backed up and continued driving, hitting another home where her car became "engulfed" in flames. Heche was reportedly transported to a Los Angeles hospital in an ambulance after the house apparently caught fire.

Heche Was Stuck In The Burning Car

More than 50 firefighters were involved in to save Heche. They took more than an hour to douse the blaze and take out Heche from the burnt car.

After the crash, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott stated that "We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had car that erupted into the fire, and then we had a home that had a significant fire that is red-tagged. It's at this point destroyed."

Notably, in the past, Heche admitted to using drugs and alcohol.

